Cyprus Credit Union Chooses Eltropy as Its Digital Conversations Platform
Cyprus Credit Union Chooses Eltropy
Leading regional credit union replacing multiple systems to streamline member servicing and enhance efficiency in all areas of digital communication
Eltropy has the leadership, experience and platform to meet our requirements for seamless integrations into lending, collections, marketing, payments, mortgages, digital, e-sign, and core banking.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, is excited to announce that Cyprus Credit Union has chosen Eltropy as its new partner to modernize the credit union’s digital communication strategy.
— Buddy Bennett, COO, Cyprus Credit Union
"We're thrilled to welcome Cyprus Credit Union as our newest customer," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "They are investing in us, and we are committed to them about this partnership. They understand the importance of improving the conversations and engagement with their members across all channels, seamlessly. Members will be able to engage with Cyprus better and more frequently, get answers to questions much faster, and improve their overall experience. We’re excited that Cyprus will be consolidating systems, workflows and processes into a single platform to serve their members better."
Cyprus Credit Union, headquartered in West Jordan, Utah, chose Eltropy to replace and enhance a number of current systems, including appointment management, reputation management, and Text messaging, as well as to bring in additional channels to provide value for their membership.
Each of these strategic investments will enhance member and staff banking experiences across the enterprise. Eltropy and Cyprus CU have already formed great relationships across multiple layers of both organizations and expect a very successful outcome. The plan is for Eltropy's full Digital Conversations Platform to be rolled out within the year.
"We're excited to work with Eltropy to better serve our members and grow our business," said Buddy Bennett, COO of Cyprus Credit Union. "Eltropy was the obvious choice for us because they are committed to innovation. Through their digital conversations platform, automation, and intelligence, they have a full suite of tools that we need for the future. Eltropy has the leadership, experience and the only platform that could meet our requirements for seamless integrations into lending, collections, marketing, payments, mortgages, digital banking, e-sign, and core banking. We're confident that Eltropy will help us improve efficiencies, give us better reporting and analytics across channels, and help us manage our reputation more actively."
Eltropy's platform provides features that allow credit unions to meet compliance requirements while communicating with members in a way that is fast and efficient. Eltropy's Digital Conversations Platform can help Cyprus Credit Union automate workflows, simplify and speed up responses, and provide members with a seamless experience across all channels, including text and chat.
"We understand the pain points that credit unions face when it comes to digital communication," said Garg. "Our platform is designed to address these pain points and give credit unions the tools they need to serve their members better. As we work with Cyprus and help them meet their digital communication goals over time, we look forward to what the future will bring to their organization and growing base of loyal members."
For more success stories about how Eltropy's Digital Conversations Platform is helping community banks and credit unions, visit https://eltropy.com/customer-stories/.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube