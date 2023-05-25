StickerYou Brings Stickers to Life With New QR-Code Activated Stickers
StickerYou is thrilled to announce its new and innovative sticker product line that utilizes scannable QR codes to bring your unique designs to life!
StickerYou, a leader in its industry as the fastest-growing global online platform for custom stickers is thrilled to announce its new and innovative sticker product line that utilizes scannable QR codes to bring your unique designs to life!
— Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager
StickerYou has long been a potent form of self-expression that lets people and companies showcase their creativity and unique identity. Now, StickerYou has elevated the concept of conventional stickers by introducing ‘animated stickers,’ which activate with one simple scan of a unique QR code. Ultimately, StickerYou takes the ordinary, static sticker and transforms it into a gateway to a digital experience with the addition of embedded QR codes.
This user-friendly scannable QR code is convenient as it does not require users to download an app on their mobile device beforehand and works on iOS and Android. By simply scanning the QR code, users will see the animated sticker pop up on their screen almost instantly, leaving them with a remarkable experience. Users can now see their stickers come to life with high-quality animations, vivid colors, and indulging sound effects.
By bridging the gap between the digital and real worlds, people may share their experiences in more depth and highlight their designs in new and groundbreaking ways. In addition to meeting the rising demand for digital contact, these QR Code activated animated stickers provide an exciting way for brands, influencers, and creators to become accustomed to the modern world we live in today.
Stickers are a multipurpose and easily accessible form of art that enables people to communicate their ideas, feelings, and interests graphically. Moreover, in this digital era, stickers now provide a platform for expression that is unlike any other, allowing anyone to make their unique design, personalize it, and share it digitally.
“Stickers, more than any other art form, is about freedom of expression”, says Daniel Climans, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at StickerYou. “This enables creativity and opens up a realm of possibilities when combining ink and background material. Stickers, too, are about making a statement. Whether cheering for your favorite sports team, supporting your school colors, or just having a good laugh at a funny cat picture”, he adds.
The digital revolution changed the way people communicate. Simply put, consumers want to shop from the comfort of their homes at their convenience. Over recent years, this significant change in consumer behavior has led to breakthrough technological developments such as ChatGPT, where we can see the first-hand difference between the digital and physical worlds. Going full circle, when viewed from an omnichannel approach, stickers, which for the last 90 years have made little-to-no ‘major’ technological advancements, now jump off your screens.
Combining the two channels allows consumers to enjoy the ease of online browsing while also engaging with the product in person. Moreover, QR-Code activated stickers create a streamlined consumer experience by connecting online and offline endpoints. This approach allows clients to get instantaneous information via digital means and how they physically view the product, feel and assess its texture, and evaluate its level of quality. Combining the two offers the best of both worlds, significantly improving the customer experience.
StickerYou is committed to providing resources and products that enable people to express themselves in their own ways, even when the world is shifting into a new digital domain. These unique stickers utilize the capabilities of modern technologies to enhance the traditional appearance of stickers in fascinating new ways. StickerYou's new animated QR-Code activated stickers will pave the way to inspire other industries to create new product lines and new trends in the sticker industry.
ABOUT STICKERYOU
StickerYou is a global e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower businesses and consumers to create professional-grade materials for marketing, packaging, décor, and personal expression. Founded in 2008, StickerYou is an influential e-commerce trendsetter, using proprietary die-cut technology to create customized stickers, decals, iron-ons, badges, patches, labels, magnets, and more in orders of one - to hundreds of thousands. Fueled by a creative and passionate team, StickerYou is dedicated to growing the most engaged and talented people in Toronto, Canada
