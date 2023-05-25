Neurovascular Devices Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Revenue Forecast 2022 to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.84 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends Rising government approvals and funding for neurovascular devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Neurovascular Devices Market Forecast to 2032

The global neurovascular devices market size was USD 2.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the increasing number of strokes, and technological advancements in neurovascular devices are key factors driving market revenue growth. Neurovascular devices treat conditions, including those affecting the blood vessels that supply the brain with oxygenated blood. In addition, rising government approvals and funding are another key factor driving revenue growth in the market.

Moreover, several leading companies are launching different neurovascular platforms, which are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on October 26, 2022, Medtronic plc, a global leader in medical technologies, planned for a neurovascular innovation incubation and acceleration platform and announced the release of the Medtronic Neurovascular Co-LabTM Platform, which intends to accelerate much-needed innovation in stroke care and treatment. The Medtronic Neurovascular Co-LabTM Platform will help in the realization of neurovascular innovations. Similarly, on February 16, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced Rapid Medical's Comaneci embolization, which received the designation of breakthrough device for its advanced neurovascular devices. This is said to be the first gadget that allows doctors to monitor vessel development and make incremental adjustments. The device enhances treatment with combination approaches because of its low delivery profile, extendable diameter, and good visibility properties.

The neurovascular devices market can be segmented by type and application. The types of devices include embolic coils, neurovascular stents, flow diverters, and others. The applications of these devices include ischemic strokes, hemorrhagic strokes, cerebral aneurysms, and others

Download Free Sample Report of Global Neurovascular Devices Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1932

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Microvention Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Merit Medical Systems., Penumbra, Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Acandis GmbH, and Codman Neurosurgery.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Neurovascular Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Neurovascular Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Neurovascular Devices market.

Radical Highlights of the Neurovascular Devices Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Neurovascular Devices market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Neurovascular Devices market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics , visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurovascular-devices-market

Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation:

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Neurovascular Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented global neurovascular devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

Support devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Stroke

Ischemic Stroke

Arteriovenous malformations

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Neurovascular Devices Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Neurovascular Devices Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Neurovascular Devices market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Neurovascular Devices with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1932

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Blogs Published by Emergen Research:

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/18/2231858/0/en/Nucleic-Acid-Isolation-and-Purification-Market-Size-worth-USD-4-180-Million-in-2027-Increasing-R-D-Activities-Technological-Advancements-and-Increasing-Automation-are-Key-Factors-D.html

Medical Electrodes Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-electrodes-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-465-7-million-in-2030--emergen-research-301750644.html

Precast Concrete Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precast-concrete-market-to-reach-usd-154-89-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301709060.html

Automotive Data Monetization Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000148.000082259.html

Ceramic fiber market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000074.000082259.html

Command and Control Systems Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/command-and-control-systems-market-size-worth-usd-44-76-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-3-8-emergen-research-863408434.html

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/injectable-drug-delivery-market-size-to-reach-usd-83-38-billion-in-2030-convenience-and-at-home-accessibility-afforded-by-injectable-pharmaceuticals-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-877695179.html