Construction Dumper Market Overview To The Future Opportunities Over The Global Growth by 2031

Global Construction Dumper Market Expected to Reach $27 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction dumper market size was valued at $16.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Major driving factors of the construction dumper market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on constructing new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, residential & commercial buildings, and other public infrastructures. Moreover, expansion of mining sector for extracting metals, coal and minerals are fueling the construction dumper market growth.

However, cost of construction dumpers is slightly high which negatively impacts the market. In addition, lack of skilled & qualified operators and decrease in new construction activity are few factors that hinder the market growth. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced equipment in mining sector is expected to provide future growth opportunities in the market.

Dumpers trucks are essential pieces of machinery designed to haul heavy loads of materials such as gravel or dirt. This construction equipment is highly adopted in mining, forestry & agriculture and construction sectors. However, there are two different kinds of construction dumpers trucks which include rigid and articulated. Articulated dump trucks provide greater flexibility by separating the cab and the body. However, rigid dump trucks may still prove more effective in certain working conditions and circumstances.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the construction dumper industry include AB Volvo, AMW Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bell Trucks America Inc., BEML Limited, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Epiroc AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., JCB, Kenworth Truck Company, Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Liebherr, and XCMG Group.

Key Findings of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global construction dumper market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the articulated segment has dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and rigid segment is projected to grow at

a significant CAGR during the construction dumper market forecast period.

• By fuel type, the diesel segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• By application, construction segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global construction dumper market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand competitive outlook of the construction dumper industry.

