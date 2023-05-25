Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barrack / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4003888                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/23/2023 at 2256 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 100 southbound

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ellis Dunbar

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PASSENGER: Adrian Bueno Bodas

AGE: 17    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, NH

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Bradford, Vermont.  The operator stated he fell asleep and the vehicle veered off into the shoulder on the median side of the highway.  A large section of high tension guardrail was damaged and the vehicle sustained major damage.  Both occupants were evaluated by EMS personnel on scene and released - no injuries were sustained.

 

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bradford Fire Department.  Ward's Garage towed the vehicle.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A             

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

