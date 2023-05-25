St. Johnsbury Barrack / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4003888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/23/2023 at 2256 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 100 southbound
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ellis Dunbar
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Adrian Bueno Bodas
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, NH
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Bradford, Vermont. The operator stated he fell asleep and the vehicle veered off into the shoulder on the median side of the highway. A large section of high tension guardrail was damaged and the vehicle sustained major damage. Both occupants were evaluated by EMS personnel on scene and released - no injuries were sustained.
Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bradford Fire Department. Ward's Garage towed the vehicle.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585