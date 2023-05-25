UNPACK'D TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH URSAFE TO PROVIDE SAFE DATING FOR DIHOLA AND SAY ALLO
We are thrilled to partner with UrSafe to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community of users.”CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unpack'd Technologies, a developer of smart dating apps designed to create lasting relationships, announced a strategic partnership with UrSafe, a premier
— Zachary Lewis
personal safety app to empower users of DiHola and Say Allo with advanced safety features when meeting offline.
With over half of the adults (53%) using dating apps in the U.S. under 30, according to a recent Pew Research Study, 48% say safety is a concern. This partnership between Unpack'd Technologies and UrSafe represents a significant leap forward in addressing these concerns to foster a safe dating environment within DiHola and Say Allo.
By integrating UrSafe's personal safety technology into DiHola and Say Allo, users have access to a comprehensive suite of safety tools right at their fingertips. From real-time location sharing to voice activated safe words that discreetly alert law enforcement, friends and family when
feeling endangered, the combined platform will empower users to take control of their safety
while connecting with new matches in real life.
"We are thrilled to partner with UrSafe to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community of users," said Zackary Lewis, CEO of Unpack'd Technologies. "Our mission is to create a positive and secure dating experience, where individuals can forge meaningful connections. By
incorporating UrSafe's advanced personal safety technology, we provide DiHola and Say Allo users with additional protection and peace of mind when taking the next logical step to meet IRL."
Unpack’d Technologies is committed to creating a safe environment for its growing community of users throughout the U.S., Latin America, and S. Asia, and plans to release several new “safe dating” features in the months ahead.
Anthony Oyogoa, Co-Founder of UrSafe, shared the excitement, stating, "Partnering with Unpack'd Technologies is a natural fit for our mission to enhance personal safety. Through our expansive offering of personal safety tools and strategic partnership with RealMe, we are redefining the standards of safety and security for the millions of single adults using dating apps worldwide to make it a safer space for all, which now includes DiHola and Say Allo."
###
About Unpack'd Technologies
Unpack'd Technologies is a leading provider of smart dating applications developed for people
seeking lasting relationships that use a continuous learning algorithm co-developed by an
original developer of Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT). Unpack’d Technologies flagship apps
DiHola and Say Allo are available for iOS and Android devices. For more information about
DiHola and Say Allo, visit: justsayallo.com.
About UrSafe
UrSafe offers hands-free, voice-activated SOS fully integrated with emergency services (911) in
more than 200 countries. UrSafe has integrated with educational institutions, global rideshare
providers, social meet-up apps, telecom providers, employee benefits providers, global travel
insurance partners, and NGOs that work with people at risk of domestic or situational violence.
UrSafe’s app is available for iOS and Android devices. Visit UrSafe.com to learn more.
1 – Source: Pew Research Center, “From Looking for Love to Swiping the Field”, February 2023.
Media Contacts
Unpack’d Technologies UrSafe
Zackary Lewis Courtney Kovacevich
zackary@justsayallo.com courtney@ursafe.com
+1 (303) 946-3457 +1 (310) 579-7783
tyler
Tyler Barnett PR
email us here