We’re Hiring: New openings at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ADVANCED

Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit

Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Reviews daily firearms transaction denials to ensure accuracy. Addresses errors and inaccuracies on denials with unit team members. Trains new team members on TICS policies and procedures. Assists Associate and Intermediate level team members to ensure competency in comprehending and retrieving criminal histories (e.g., obtaining Tennessee and other state information from law enforcement databases). Processes appeals by requesting arrest records, court judgments, and/or drug test results from criminal justice entities for denied transactions. Reviews responses from requested agencies to determine if an individual is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Communicates final determination. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high-stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework education must from an accredited institution; two years of experience with disposition of firearms and working with criminal justice qualifying information.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 46480. This position will remain posted from May 25, 2023– June 7, 2023, for ten (10) business days.

IT BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR LEAD

Technology and Innovation Division

Security and Compliance

TBI Headquarters – Nashville, Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsibilities including but not limited to the following: Management of the ISU administrative portfolio including logistical support between IT resources and STS ensuring that STS equities are managed properly within our environment, coordination between different teams for IT solution procurement which would include being the point of contact between IT, TBI fiscal, procurement, and TBI contact attorneys to ensure proper purchasing of services and equipment. This role would also be directly involved in recommending possible solutions as well as being closely involved with every step of the procurement process from purchase to end of life as well as service contracts in between. Works with vendors to ensure that any purchase has proper documentation and requirements as well as properly documenting deliverables and statements of work. Additionally, they would assist in facilitating documentation on other business processes and streamlining those processes where applicable.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree and five years of information technology-related professional experience in one or a combination of the following: (1) technical writing/IT planning/business continuity/risk management/policies & procedures (2) records management, (3) IT procurement/asset management (4) budgeting/tracking expenditures (5) IT staff/contract administration OR Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Associate’s Degree and experience equivalent to seven years of experience in one or a combination of the following: (1) technical writing/IT planning/business continuity/risk management/policies & procedures (2) records management, (3) IT procurement/asset management (4) budgeting/tracking expenditures (5) IT staff/contract administration.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Additional IT-related professional-level experience in technical writing, IT planning/business continuity, risk management, policies & procedures, records management, IT procurement/asset management, budgeting/tracking expenditures, or IT staff/contract administration may substitute for the required degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $4,975 -$7,458

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 46477. This position will be posted on May 25, 2023 – June 7, 2023, for ten (10) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.