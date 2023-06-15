Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,636 in the last 365 days.

Zuny Showcases Exclusive Prime Day Deals on Its Exquisite Synthetic Leather Bookends

Zuny dinosaur synthetic leather bookend

Zuny lion synthetic leather bookends

Zuny hippo synthetic leather bookend

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuny, the renowned purveyor of high-quality synthetic leather handicrafts, is delighted to announce its participation in this year's Amazon Prime Day with exclusive discounts on its captivating bookend collection. Established 17 years ago, Zuny has garnered a global following across more than 30 countries, captivating fans with their meticulous craftsmanship and whimsical designs.

Zuny's bookends have become a beloved staple among home decor enthusiasts and gift seekers alike. Crafted in the shape of nearly 80 different animals, including a majestic lion, a fearless dinosaur, and a charming hippo, these bookends add a touch of charm to any space. Whether they grace offices or any corner of the home, Zuny bookends are an elegant fusion of functionality and style.

"We are thrilled to offer our old and new customers alike an opportunity to bring our unique bookends into their homes at an unbeatable price," said Zuny spokesperson. "With their intricate detailing, these bookends not only serve as functional pieces but also make for delightful decorations that spark joy and conversation."

To further sweeten the deal, Zuny is also introducing a limited-time luxury wine rack, perfect for connoisseurs seeking an exquisite display for their prized collection. This opulent addition to Zuny's catalog complements their existing array of stunning paperweights and decorations, making Zuny a one-stop destination for discerning individuals seeking the perfect gift or home trimming.

During the Amazon Prime Day event, Zuny is offering a generous 20% discount on select items, allowing customers to enjoy these delightful creations at a fraction of the original price. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your space with Zuny's enchanting bookends and additional offerings.

To explore Zuny's captivating collection and take advantage of the Prime Day discounts, please visit their official store on Amazon or the Zuny website.

About Zuny:

Zuny is a leading company in the realm of synthetic leather handicrafts. With a rich legacy spanning 17 years, Zuny has become a global favorite, adorning homes and delighting individuals in over 30 countries. Their diverse range of products, including bookends, paperweights, and giant decorations, showcases impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional design, making them the go-to choice for those seeking unique and charming home decor and gifts.

For more information, please visit www.zuny.info/en

Marketing Specialist
Zuny
info@zuny.info

You just read:

Zuny Showcases Exclusive Prime Day Deals on Its Exquisite Synthetic Leather Bookends

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more