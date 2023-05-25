Bud Industries NEMA-Rated SN Series Enclosures Now Available Through TestEquity

Bud Industry Inc selects TestEquity as an authorized distributor for electronic enclosures

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest test and measurement distributor in the U.S., is pleased to announce a newly formed partnership with Bud Industries Inc, an Ohio-based manufacturer of high-quality electronic enclosures.



Founded in 1928 as a producer of radio antennas, Bud Industries has been a leading electronic enclosure manufacturer for the electronics and data industries for over 90 years. Bud Industries provides tailored solutions with the help of an experienced and friendly staff that offers step-by-step design support, including fully custom projects. From intricate and accurate design engineering excellence to production reliability, Bud believes in a personal commitment to quality.

TestEquity leadership is committed to deliver value for its customers. Bud Industries objectives align with TestEquity's core belief's of customer satisfaction by adhering to world-class standards and producing high value product for its diverse clientele.

Today, Bud’s standard product line comprises of more than 2,500 box, case, rack, and cabinet enclosures. The company high-value offerings range from small metal and plastic electronics enclosures to large cabinet racks. Many of the products meet IP 67/NEMA requirements.

"Bud Industries is known for its speed of delivery and efficiency with an unwavering commitment to quality," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. "We're proud to offer their products for our customers."

The partnership brings unprecedented benefits for both companies' respective customers: engineers, technicians and purchase managers. Both companies benefit as well. Bud gains access to extensive and proven distribution channels while TestEquity will augment and diversify its already extensive portfolio. Currently, Bud Industries is the only enclosure company that TestEquity represents. Bud Industries products will be available for purchase via TestEquity's website. The line includes:

NEMA/IP rated boxes

Racks and Cabinets

General use boxes



About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Bud Industries Inc

Bud Industries Inc provides enclosures “right now” at the right price. More than 90 percent of Bud’s products are available for same-day shipment. Unlike other enclosure suppliers, Bud offers the industry’s fastest turnaround on cutouts and other simple modifications. Rapid delivery and low prices are Bud's hallmark enabled by strategic investments in advanced robotic cutting equipment, a heavily stocked on-site factory warehouse, strong distributor partnerships, and efficient ordering and fulfillment systems. Headquartered in the proximity of Cleveland in Willoughby, Ohio, and with a satellite office in Phoenix, Arizona, Bud efficiently serves all areas of North America and increasingly the world. For more information visit www.budind.com.

