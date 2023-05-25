NEW RELEASE BY MYLO BYBEE

MYLO BYBEE releases first singles from 2023 full length album

LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise, Idaho rock trio releases two singles in anticipation of the band's first full-length album, Master & Machine.

A-side:

Master & Machine - The title track, Master & Machine, is really a conglomeration of how everything we do is impacted by someone else. Societally, personally, professionally, artistically, etc...Someone/ or something is always pulling the strings. We make every effort as members of society to look out for others, to support communities, and make an impact however we can, always to be bogged down by greed, corruption, misogyny, and basically a societal imbalance in the way we operate.

"M&M is our heaviest song on the album, and probably my favorite to play. It hits hard. You can feel the angst. But what it does, is it allows the rest of the album to slowly let hope bleed through the bleak. To me, the album as a whole is less of an indictment on the shortcomings of our world, and more of a look at people living their lives in between the darkness; finding a way to the light through love" - Wes

B-side:

Fade Me Out: Fade Me Out is written from the perspective of someone who was never in the spotlight, but was able to work up enough drive to go after what they want. This song represents those who are ready to step out of the shadows and go after what they want.

Produced by MYLO BYBEE

Recorded at The Tonic Room Recording & Mastering Studios by Jason Ringelstetter. Mixed by Richard Bignell at Area18, London. Mastered by Andy Walters at Abbey Road Studios. Released by ZMI Arcadia Recordings. Distributed by Universal Music Group.

About ZMI

ZMI Arcadia is a multination entertainment and copyright management group with two record labels, three music publishing companies, a film production unit, a multimedia production and communication unit and investments across the spectrum. ZMI is headquartered in London with operations in London, Amsterdam and Atlanta (USA).

studio session video