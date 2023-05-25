Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of heart and kidney diseases is a key factor driving nuclear imaging equipment market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.97 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9% Market Trends Increasing number of initiatives by government agencies for development of nuclear imaging” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts meticulously curated the new Emergen Research publication titled "Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market" with readers' comprehension in mind and included a comprehensive database of industry distribution. In order to accurately predict the outlook for the global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market over the forecast period (2023-2032), the report examines both historical and current market scenarios in greater depth. The factors that influence the market's overall growth have been highlighted by researchers in their global market analysis. In order to examine the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities, and threats associated with the expansion of various market segments, the study makes use of effective analytical tools like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis. The reader can get a complete picture of the Nuclear Imaging Equipment market thanks to the report's crucial details, such as the market shares of the major players. The most recent research report is an excellent illustration of the thorough examination of the global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, the research methodology, the competitive landscape, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technological innovation are all included. This business field has been affected in almost every way by the global disruption. However, the most recent study predicts the effects of the pandemic on this industry and discusses the current market situation. Besides, the significant parts of the market have been talked about in the report, with well-qualified conclusions on the ongoing status of the market.

In addition, increasing number of initiatives by government agencies for development of nuclear imaging is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. All levels of diminished kidney function, from damaged-at-risk through moderate to severe chronic kidney failure, are covered by Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), also known as Chronic Renal Failure (CRF). 30% of people over 65 with CKD had stable disease, in contrast to typical progressive decrease of renal function experienced by younger CKD patients. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CKD is more common in adults aged 65 and over (38%) than in individuals aged 45-64 (12%) or 18-44 (6%). Women are slightly more likely than men to have CKD (14% vs. 12%). As a result, a nuclear medicine renal scan employs radiopharmaceuticals (radioactive drugs) injected into a vein, typically in the arm, to provide crisp images of kidneys using a gamma camera.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1939

The global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Some major companies in the global market report include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DIGIRAD HEALTH, INC., GE HealthCare., SurgicEye GmbH, Rigaku Corporation, Neusoft Corporation., Segami, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global nuclear imaging equipment market in 2022. This is because SPECT imaging costs less than Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging and is generally more accessible. According to National Center for Bioinformation Technology (NCBI), the objective of SPECT is to precisely pinpoint three-dimensional radioactivity dispersion brought on by uptake of radiopharmaceuticals within the patient.

The imaging centers segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global nuclear imaging equipment market during the forecast period. Imaging centers are establishments that specialize in providing medical imaging services to create high-definition images of nervous system, blood vessels, tissues, and bones. A smaller hospital building is also easier to navigate than a larger and more complex one. Outpatient imaging centers allow for employment of highly qualified professionals and cutting-edge technology.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global nuclear imaging equipment market in 2022 owing to increasing prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumor (NET). According to estimates, over 12,000 Americans receive a NET diagnosis each year, and about 175,000 of them are currently living with this condition. This increase is believed to be a result of advancements in NET diagnosis, such as better diagnostic procedures and endoscopy, as well as greater public awareness of these tumors. In addition, rising number of cases of bone cancer is another factor driving market revenue growth in this region. According to NCBI, each year 3,200 Americans are diagnosed from primary cancer of the bones and joints. These account for 0.2% of all cancer cases in this region.

To learn more details about the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-imaging-equipment-market

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Emergen Research has segmented global nuclear imaging equipment market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Planar Scintigraphy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oncology

Bone Metastasis

Cardiology

Endocrine Tumor

Neurology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Imaging Centers

Others

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1939

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Chips Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-chips-market

Peripheral Neurostimulator System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peripheral-neurostimulator-system-market

DJ Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dj-equipment-market

eDiscovery Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ediscovery-market

Oncological Phototherapy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncological-phototherapy-market

Allantoin Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/allantoin-market

Noninvasive Hemoglobin Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/noninvasive-hemoglobin-monitoring-devices-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.