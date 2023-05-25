Submit Release
The New York City Independent Film Festival Announces Dates, Open To The Public

New York City Independent Film Festival

The New York City Independent Film Festival announced its 15th annual week-long event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York City Independent Film Festival announced its 15th annual week-long event – open to the public – from Sunday, June 4 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Producers Club in New York City on West 44th St. and 9th St.

“You can’t discover something new if you always see films by the same people,” said the festival’s founder and executive director Dennis Cieri. “This festival proves great films can be made on a modest budget, removing the sensationalism around a blockbuster film or actor and, instead, focusing on the art of filmmaking and acting.”

As a native New Yorker, Cieri founded the film festival to discover cinema talent worldwide and connect it to the American film industry. The festival spotlights independent filmmakers who need more support from major film companies and often write, produce, finance, and make their own film projects individually. The festival also gives filmmakers the opportunity for potential distribution and funding, as well as awarding the top films across numerous categories, all while allowing them to mingle and network with press, supporters, and fans.

The NYC Independent Film Festival has screened over 250 indie films annually since 2009, showcasing over 3500 movies to New York-based audiences, cinephiles, and distributors in its fifteen-year history.

Purchase tickets and learn more here.

For interviews, press passes, and other media requests, please contact david.watkins@otterpr.com and visit www.nycindieff.com.

David Watkins
New York City Independent Film Festival
email us here

