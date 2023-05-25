Catania Oils Launches Ecommerce Platform for Online Orders
Bulk and wholesale customers in the contiguous US can now order their favorite oils online 24-7
Our new Ecommerce platform underscores Catania Oils’ customer-centric focus and highlights our ability to embrace the latest technology and adapt to changing customer preferences.”AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catania Oils, the Northeast’s leading processor and packager of plant-based oils, today announced the launch of its new Ecommerce platform. This innovative online ordering system allows bulk and wholesale customers in the contiguous United States to conveniently purchase a selection of Catania’s popular products directly through the company’s website, eliminating the need to place a phone order during business hours or contact their sales representative. This customer-focused initiative reflects Catania Oils’ commitment to enhancing the overall purchasing experience and meeting the on-demand needs of its customer base.
— Stephen Basile, Executive Vice President, Catania Oils
Customers can now browse Catania Oils’ selection of high-quality edible oils from the comfort of their home, office or mobile device. The user-friendly interface and streamlined check-out process ensure a seamless online shopping experience. By embracing technology and simplifying the order placement process, Catania aims to provide unparalleled convenience and accessibility while maintaining exceptional customer service and satisfaction.
“We are excited to launch this platform that enhances and modernizes the way our customers interact with us,” said Stephen Basile, Executive Vice President. “Our new Ecommerce platform underscores Catania Oils’ customer-centric focus and highlights our ability to embrace the latest technology and adapt to changing customer preferences.”
In addition to providing oils for retail, bulk and foodservice customers, Catania Oils recognizes the importance of supplying niche customers who use its oil in their specialty products. Soapers, an integral part of the company’s target market, will find the new platform particularly beneficial. With just a few clicks, soap makers can now access their favorite oils whenever they need them, enabling them to create their customized products with ease.
The new Ecommerce platform represents a significant milestone in the company’s rich, 100+ year history of innovation and satisfaction.
“This is truly a full circle moment for us,” noted Basile. “Our company’s roots started with my great grandfather selling olive oil door-to-door in Boston’s North End and today, we’re shipping our products directly to customers’ doorsteps.”
Visit https://cataniaoils.com/shop/ to explore the new platform and enjoy the convenience of one-stop shopping.
ABOUT CATANIA OILS
Catania Oils is a privately held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900’s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service and private label customers. The 300,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a fair price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com
