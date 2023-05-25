Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - May 25, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include a look at five of the biggest abandoned megaprojects in the world, courtesy of Top Luxury. Also, Civil Mentors discusses the secrets of Roman concrete and how this ancient building material defied the test of time. Learn why Roman concrete still captivates engineers today.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Study: How does construction equipment technology benefit society?
• OnTraccr Technologies - 3 ways Contractors can Impress Clients with Software
• Skyline Group - Public School Creates a Safe Roof Environment Meeting Ontario TSSA Safety Requirements
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Evict Radon With Professional Help
• Dentec Safety Specialists - 8 Steps to Properly Fitting Fall Protection Harnesses for Females
• Premier Construction Software - Time is Money: How Premier Construction Software Can Save You Both
• First Onsite – Video: The Impact of Wildfire Smoke
• Timescapes Canada - Webinar: Optimizing project management and customer satisfaction with technology
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 8. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you'll find it all here.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
