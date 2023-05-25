Making cleaner, safer, and more efficient batteries right here in Wisconsin

Carol Hirschmugl presents COnovate’s COphite™ material.

Wisconsin Ambassadors are a collection of industry leaders from all facets of the economic landscape in Wisconsin. These innovators actively contribute to WEDC’s overarching goal of building an economy that works for everyone. Our ambassadors work in a variety of different industries and live in different places across the state, but all represent what it means to be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic well-being.

Participants in WEDC’s Wisconsin Ambassadors Program volunteer their time, expertise, and reputations to help build Wisconsin’s image as a great place to start or grow a business, build a career, and lead a rewarding life. In this month’s column, Carol Hirschmugl, co-founder of COnovate, discusses Wisconsin’s startup ecosystem—including industry-university research and development connections—and the role a strong supply chain plays in the battery technology industry. Read the full story.