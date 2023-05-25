RemoteBridge Wins “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” in 2023 HR Tech Awards

Immersive 3D Platform Recognized for Improving the Employee Experience

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteBridge , the immersive 3D platform helping HR and TA leaders build and connect remote teams, today shared that it has been named “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” for Employee Experience by the HR Tech Awards .



Now in its fourth year, the HR Tech Awards aims to help buyers understand the best companies in the industry for their HR technology selection needs. The program includes a rigorous judging process and provides peer-reviewed feedback and input on technologies purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the team behind the HR Tech Awards, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR tech landscape, with more startups and innovators entering the industry every single day. This year’s awards recognized approximately one percent of the companies that create solutions that solve real customer problems.

RemoteBridge addresses business-critical issues, bringing remote team members together in an entirely new way using immersive 3D technology. With solutions for recruiting, onboarding, team building and more, RemoteBridge helps ensure alignment between companies and their employees and improves retention, productivity and overall engagement. Following one program, 88 percent of employees at a Fortune 50 company reported that they retained more information than they would have otherwise, while 85 percent said that if their initial onboarding had taken place in RemoteBridge’s environment, they would have been more excited to be part of the organization.

George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, shared, “Looking for something that revolutionizes recruiting, onboarding and team building? RemoteBridge's immersive 3D technology connects remote teams like never before, improving candidate perception, engagement and retention. Keeping organizations’ workplace cultures together!”

Alex Sheshunoff, co-founder and CEO of RemoteBridge, commented, “We started RemoteBridge after recognizing that companies need a better way to connect with remote teams beyond video conferencing. Turns out, immersive 3D has an important role to play, especially for onboarding where our data shows it improves retention, reduces time to proficiency and brings joy to the workplace.”

Attendees of the upcoming SHRM Annual Conference, taking place June 11-14 in Las Vegas, will have the opportunity to see RemoteBridge in action and meet with company representatives in Booth No. 4732. To learn more or schedule a demo, contact RemoteBridge .

About RemoteBridge

HR, talent acquisition and business leaders rely on RemoteBridge to connect and help build great organizations. The patent-pending RemoteBridge platform is browser-based, so no goggles are required, and is used by some of the world’s leading brands for virtual recruiting, onboarding and team building. Through immersive 3D, RemoteBridge is bringing joy to the global workforce, one backflip at a time. Learn more at remotebridge.com .

