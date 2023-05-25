Zahid F Sarder Saddi Releases Statement Thanking US State Department for Support of Bangladeshis

❝Bangladeshi Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader Zahid F Sarder Saddi lauds US State Department for advocacy of Bangladeshi rights as Washington continues its policy and sends a strong message to Bangladesh.❞

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, Zahid F Sarder Saddi praised United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for sending a clear message to Bangladesh about its foreign policy and commitment to protecting human rights, free and fair elections, freedom of religion, and the rule of law; providing resources for victims of Rohingya issues; and promoting security by helping the people of Bangladesh and other countries in the region. Now, with supportive statements also issued by Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Zahid F Sarder Saddi is thanking them for upholding US policy for a better Bangladesh and its people.

Photo: Bangladeshi Community Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F Sarder Saddi with United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken



Bangladesh, which will be holding general elections in January 2024, is beset with humanitarian issues that include climate change, human rights, and democratic governance. Secretary Blinken has long worked to promote inclusive growth, free and fair elections, human and labor rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh. He recently met with Zahid F Sarder Saddi, who is the Foreign Advisor to the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia, after giving an address to the US Congress. Secretary Blinken is reported to have said that the world is looking to Bangladesh to set a strong example of free and fair elections for the region and beyond.

Secretary Blinken also met on April 10, 2023 in Washington DC with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen, sending a clear message to Bangladesh. Secretary Blinken thanked Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees, praising the nearly $2.1B in U.S. humanitarian assistance since 2017. However, Secretary Blinken emphasized that the United States is closely monitoring the developments of the January 2024 elections in Bangladesh.

According to a press release from the State Department , “Secretary Blinken expressed concerns about violence against and intimidation of the media and civil society, including under the Digital Security Act. He underscored that free and fair elections and respect for human rights in Bangladesh are critical as we seek to deepen our bilateral relationship.”

The US was critical of the last two national elections in Bangladesh for alleged irregularities. As the 2024 national elections approach, Washington has reiterated the importance of free and fair elections , and Dhaka has informed a bilateral dialogue about various measures taken by the Election Commission to this end. Additionally, top US officials are calling for the next polls to be held late this year or early next year.

Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet tweeted : “US relationship with Bangladesh is guided by their shared commitment to democracy, and we work together to find durable solutions for Rohingya.” He also emphasized the need for free, fair and participatory elections as well as respect for human rights and democracy in Bangladesh.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland , who co-chaired the US-Bangladesh 9th Partnership Dialogue with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, has tweeted her own strong message of solidarity with Bangladesh: “Reiterated the U.S. commitment to promoting human rights and democratic values, including free and fair elections.”

Zahid F Sarder Saddi , the Bangladeshi Activist and former Foreign Advisor, took to Twitter to praise both Counselor Derek Chollet and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland for continuing to rally the message.

“On behalf of all Bangladeshis, I want to thank the entire US State Department for its tireless commitment to promoting fair elections, human rights, and democracy in Bangladesh,” said Zahid F Sarder Saddi. “Their efforts have deepened the friendship between our nations, and I have no doubt that they will help us to ‘Take Back Bangladesh’ for its people.”

About — Zahid F Sarder Saddi



Zahid F Sarder Saddi is a prominent Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He served as a Foreign Advisor to the three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia. He was also appointed as a Special Envoy to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP and was nominated as a member of the Bangladesh Parliament Pirojpur-1 constituency. Zahid F Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world. He has been involved in the Bangladeshi American Society for over 25 years and works to carry the voice of Bangladeshi Americans to lawmakers. Zahid F Sarder Saddi is also a Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Bangla Times , a leading Bangladeshi English and Bangla language newspaper. Zahid F Sarder Saddi has received numerous accolades, including a humanitarian award for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping to promote vaccine distribution to the Bangladeshi population.