The New York Center For Children Holds Spring Celebration 2023 With Special Guest Mezzo Soprano, Denyce Graves
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Center for Children (NYCC) hosted their Annual Spring Celebration at The Peninsula New York in New York City. The NYCC celebrated 28 years of helping New York City's children heal from abuse. The event was generously hosted by The Peninsula New York, a treasured partner of NYCC since 2009. This year's Spring Celebration focused on the important role of art in helping children heal and raised over $150,000 for NYCC's vital services.
Logo New York Center for Children
NYCC Board Members Anton Finucane-Courreges, Amy Bluestone, Lauren Vernon, Nancy Geller, Christine Rales, Barbara Harrison, Gretchen Mathews, Nina Doherty, (Photo credit: S Eichner for Rob Rich / Society Allure)
Rajaie Khoury, Carter Nelson, Alexandra Van Orsdale, Christine Rales, Damian Samora, Robert Stilin (Photo credit: S Eichner for Rob Rich / Society Allure)
Founded in 1995, NYCC provides trauma focused therapy services to children who have experienced physical and sexual abuse, for as long as their healing requires. NYCC's services to children and families are free of charge and NYCC relies on donations to ensure it is able to provide these services.
The benefit helped to raise funds for the Center’s work in healing, prevention and education. This year’s event featured special guest, internationally celebrated mezzo soprano, Denyce Graves. The benefit included children's artwork and a silent auction which featured exciting travel opportunities, fine dining, and fashion accessories amongst others. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres were served during the beautiful event at The Peninsula New York and all proceeds of the night benefitted the center.
Notable Attendees
The NYCC Board included: Christine Rales (Chair), Amy Bluestone (Treasurer), Lauren Vernon (Secretary), Nina Doherty, Anton Finucane-Courreges, Nancy Geller, Barbara Harrison, and Gretchen Mathews.
Champions for Children included: Meghan Pardi, Linda and Avi Rosen, Vanessa Rosenthal, Lena and Vito Tanzi, Courtney Van Fechtmann, Tara Wilkinson & Craig Filipacchi.
Corporate Event Sponsors included: The Peninsula New York, Latham & Watkins LLP, Red Gate Bakery, AIG, PwC, Tradeweb, Epic Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Ferguson & Shamamian Architects, and Robert Stilin.
About Denyce Graves:
Emmy and Grammy winner, Denyce Graves, a celebrated American mezzo-soprano, has performed at major opera houses and concert halls worldwide for 30+ years. She has recorded with top labels, appeared on national TV, won awards and competitions, and premiered new works. Her signature roles include Carmen and Dalila, and she has been praised for her voice, stage presence, and versatility.
Graves is also a sought-after teacher and advocate for the arts. Cementing her legacy, Denyce's portrait is in the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
With her eye on the future, Graves founded The Denyce Graves Foundation in 2021 to support up and coming singers and honor opera's legacy.
For more information on The Denyce Graves Foundation, please visit: www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org
About The New York Center for Children (NYCC):
Founded in 1995 with the support of the late Broadway producer Marty Richards and philanthropist Georgette Mosbacher as a child-friendly center, NYCC provides comprehensive trauma informed therapy services to victims of child abuse and their families. NYCC also offers professional training on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of child abuse. All of the programs and services to children and families at NYCC are completely free of charge. NYCC is a not-for-profit organization that relies on donations to cover the costs of operations. In addition to treatment, the children at NYCC also benefit from tutoring, mentoring and extracurricular events. NYCC serves children from all five boroughs of New York City. The child-friendly space is located at 333 East 70th Street, on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
For more information on NYCC, please visit: newyorkcenterforchildren.org
I: @thenewyorkcenterforchildren | F: NYCenterforChildren | T: @NYCC_org
About The Peninsula New York:
The Peninsula New York is ideally located on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, in the heart of New York City's most prestigious shopping, cultural, and business neighborhood, in Midtown Manhattan. A 23 story, 1905 landmark building, The Peninsula New York features 233 spacious and luxurious guest rooms and suites, decorated in a classic, contemporary style with art nouveau accents. For additional information on The Peninsula New York please visit www.peninsula.com/newyork.
