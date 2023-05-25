Elysian’s Karen Floyd Unveils Cover Star Rhonda Wilkins Fischer at the En Blanc Party
The En Blanc issue is dedicated to the innovative spirit – to the well of imagination our curiosity drives us to, and to the manifestation of our creativity that springs forth,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, held their En Blanc Party to celebrate the launch of the latest issue of Elysian Magazine with the unveiling of the Summer 2023 issue with cover star Rhonda Wilkins Fischer on-board superyacht Caprice off Riviera Beach, Florida.
— Karen Floyd, ELYSIAN Publisher
ELYISAN Circle women and their guests were dressed in all-white attire for an evening of high fashion on the high seas, spending the evening at a luxe, all-inclusive event aboard the 137-foot yacht Caprice with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and live music by Stephen and Jeff Neil, the Synergy Twins. Discover South Carolina, which provides tourism resources; DRC Ventures, a global catalyst for conservation efforts and Dr. Christina Rahm were sponsoring the evening. Yacht Caprice was provided by Sun Dream Yacht Charter.
Notable attendees included: Elysian Founder & CEO, Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm of DRC Ventures, Rhonda Wilkins Fischer, SC Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, David Evette, Hon. Melanie Sabelhause (Small Business Administration cabinet member), Kim Alexis (Supermodel), Mark Bissell, Cathy Bissell, Todd L’Herrou, Tara Sherbert, Kevin Hudson, Jeff Still, Kimberly Scott-Still, Yelitza Karolyi, Lori Mahan, Dietrie Haynes, Gianna Bartilson and Noelle Nikpour.
Private events before and after the cruise included cocktails hosted by Cliff Fischer and Rhonda Wilkins Fischer, along with numerous opportunities for ELYSIAN women to connect, share their expertise and build lasting and rewarding relationships.
Following a tradition of incorporating philanthropy into ELYSIAN events, a fundraiser was held to benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, whose mission is to strengthen women, children and families through behavioral health services and education.
The centerpiece of ELYSIAN’s En Blanc celebration was the unveiling of the Summer 2023 issue. Award-winning designer Ryan Stalvey, ELYSIAN’s creator-in-chief, developed the entire aesthetic of this issue to match the En Blanc theme.
The issue features a stunning, white-themed wedding in Santorini, Greece; a Betty White biography; a white collection by fashion designer Dana Harel; milk baths; all-white gardens; the use of white in interior design and in art; and philanthropy efforts around the Fond Blanc Foundation, which has been helping an orphanage and small community in Haiti.
"The En Blanc issue is dedicated to the innovative spirit – to the well of imagination our curiosity drives us to, and to the manifestation of our creativity that springs forth,” ELYSIAN Publisher Karen Floyd said. “Ryan’s aesthetic is truly breathtaking, and the partnerships we have with the Fischers, Discover SC and Dr. Christina Rahm are invaluable.”
About ELYSIAN:
ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to “Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women, led by Publisher Karen Floyd.
ABOUT DRC VENTURES:
DRC Ventures, founded by visionary Dr. Christina Rahm, mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupre Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, visit www.drc-ventures.com.
ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM:
Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of ‘Cure The Causes,’ Rahm’s mission is to help get to the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries, in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children. For more information, visit www.drchristinarahm.com
