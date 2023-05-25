AlwaysGeeky Games and Binance Collaborate to Reward Users with VOXEL Tokens Through Binance Academy’s Learn & Earn Program

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlwaysGeeky Games, an indie game development company specializing in Web3 gaming experiences, is excited to announce its collaboration with Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for the Binance Academy Learn & Earn program.



The Binance Academy Learn & Earn program was launched in 2022 in response to the growing demand for blockchain education and awareness. The initiative provides a platform for users to engage in educational courses and quizzes related to blockchain technology. Through this program, participants can expand their knowledge while also earning crypto rewards.

This collaboration with AlwaysGeeky Games will allow users to earn free VOXEL tokens, the native currency for Voxie Tactics — the high-flying free-to-play tactics-based RPG game.

"We are excited to partner with Binance for the Binance Academy Learn & Earn program," said Steven Ball, CEO of AlwaysGeeky Games. "At AlwaysGeeky Games, we believe in the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize the gaming industry. This partnership allows us to further support the blockchain community by providing an avenue for users to expand their understanding while being rewarded with VOXEL tokens, our in-game currency.”

The VOXEL tokens earned through the Binance Academy Learn & Earn program can be used within Voxie Tactics to purchase various in-game items and enhance gameplay experiences, as well as sold in marketplaces. Voxie Tactics has gained a loyal following due to its immersive gameplay, appeal to NFT and crypto investors, and a vibrant community of passionate gamers.

AlwaysGeeky Games remains committed to creating immersive and innovative gaming experiences while blazing trails using the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

To participate in the Binance Academy Learn & Earn program and earn VOXEL tokens, users can visit the Binance Learn & Earn homepage to find the VOXEL course and quiz. To learn more about AlwaysGeeky Games and Voxie Tactics, visit www.voxies.io.

About AlwaysGeekyGames

AlwaysGeeky Games was founded with a clear vision for the future of gaming: one in which the transformative potential of player ownership and player economics is poised to revolutionize the industry. Its team, with over 15+ years of experience in game development at renowned studios such as EA Games and Ubisoft, brings a wealth of expertise and professionalism to the emerging field of blockchain gaming. By decentralizing player economics and leveraging blockchain technology, AlwaysGeeky Games empower players with full control over their digital assets. From its Voxies NFT project and $VOXEL token to its flagship game, Voxie Tactics, AlwaysGeeky Games’ innovative approach offers unprecedented opportunities for players to engage with their favorite game worlds, transcending the limitations of centralized ownership. The studio is dedicated to creating games that stand out from the rest, providing real value and immersive gaming experiences. To learn more, visit www.voxies.io.

About Binance Academy

Binance Academy is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform featuring over 1,000 articles and glossary entries plus courses on blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3 and more. Launched in 2018, it serves millions of learners across the world in more than 30 languages. All content on Binance Academy is completely free. With no advertisements, no requirement for payment or registration, everyone can learn at their own pace and even earn free crypto through learning by taking part in the Learn and Earn program. Other educational initiatives of Binance Academy include the University Outreach Program, Student Ambassador Program, partnerships with top online learning platforms, professional associations, industry alliances, and others.

