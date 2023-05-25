Benny John’s Bar & Grill Opens the Next Generation Steakhouse in New York City
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benny John's Bar and Grill is a new opened American cuisine restaurant situated near some of the most prime locations and top destinations for visitors exploring New York City, including Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Grand Central Station amongst others.
This new Restaurant represents the next generation for a seasoned hospitality family, being run by the Second generation of the Lekic family (who have more than 30 years’ experience in the NYC hospitality scene). The faces of the new generation, Dennis and Ben, sons of restauranteur Mirso Lekic (Tudor City Steakhouse) are making their debut being Benny John's Bar and Grill.
Specializing in steaks, grill, and traditional American food, Benny John's Bar & Grill is the ideal destination for a business power lunch, pre-theater dinner, weekend brunch or a group outing with family and friends. Chef Bulmaro Rogue, the veteran grill man from Peter Luger runs the kitchen, creating classic, tasty dishes using the finest and locally sourced ingredients from some of the finest purveyors.
The restaurant itself represents a relaxed upscale environment decorated with Art from Novo Arts by Marlaina Deppe. With both indoor and outdoor dining options, every guest can sit at a table and admire the décor and the crisp white table linens associated with a classic dining experience. The bar itself is a work of art – hard oak wood meets the marble top and a seat close to the wine collection on display and the work of the mixologist crafting cocktail magic. Early evening diners can enjoy a happy-hour and in addition there is a small bites menu available.
The lunch and dinner menus offer well-executed, traditional choices with prix-fixe lunch and early dinner options that fill the appetite without emptying the wallet. Some of the signature dishes include Lobster Risotto, The Benny John’s burger and the Serious NY Veal Chop (Yes, it is serious!).
Experience Benny John's Bar and Grill, where classic American cuisine meets upscale sophistication.
About Benny John’s Bar & Grill:
Benny John's Bar and Grill, 8 East 48th St, New York, NY 10017
Opening Hours:
Monday - Friday: Lunch 11:00am-3:00pm; Dinner 4:00pm-10:00pm (prix fixe lunch, ala carte lunch, early dinner menu, dinner menu)
Saturday and Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm brunch; 4:00pm-10:00pm dinner
