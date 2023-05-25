Robust Growth Projected for Aircraft Seating Market, Set to Reach USD 7.28 Billion by 2032 with a 7.6% CAGR

Reports And Data

The global Aircraft Seating Market size was USD 4.71 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 7.28 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7.6%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aircraft Seating Market was valued at USD 4.71 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for aircraft and air travel, advancements in seating technology, and a greater focus on passenger comfort and safety.

One of the main drivers of the aircraft seating market expansion is the rising demand for air travel. As the global population continues to grow and air travel becomes more accessible and affordable, the demand for air travel is expected to increase. This, in turn, will drive the demand for new aircraft, leading to a greater need for innovative and improved airplane seating options.

The development of seating technology is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the aircraft seating market. Manufacturers are actively researching and developing advanced seating options to enhance passenger comfort, safety, and convenience. For example, some manufacturers are integrating features like heating, cooling, and massaging capabilities into seats, while others are designing seats that automatically adjust to a passenger's body shape and preferences.

In addition to technological advancements, passenger comfort and safety have become increasingly important in the aviation industry. Airlines are actively seeking seating options that prioritize customer security and well-being, while also providing a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience. This has led to the creation of new seating options with features such as increased legroom, larger seats, and more ergonomic designs.

Segments Covered in the Report

The aircraft seating market can be categorized based on different factors. Firstly, based on the type of seating, we have Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class. Each of these seating options offers varying levels of comfort and amenities to passengers.

Secondly, the market can be segmented by aircraft type, including Narrow Body, Wide Body, and Regional Transport. The seating requirements and configurations differ for each type of aircraft, catering to the specific needs of passengers and the intended flight duration.

Lastly, the market can be categorized based on the fit type of the seating. Line Fit refers to seats that are installed during the manufacturing process of the aircraft, while Retro Fit refers to seats that are installed or upgraded after the aircraft has already been manufactured. This segmentation allows for customization and flexibility in meeting the seating requirements of different airlines and aircraft models.

In conclusion, the aircraft seating market offers a range of seating options categorized by type, including Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class. The market is also segmented by aircraft type, including Narrow Body, Wide Body, and Regional Transport, as well as by fit type, with Line Fit and Retro Fit options available. These categorizations enable airlines to provide comfortable and suitable seating arrangements for passengers based on their travel class and aircraft type.

Strategic development:

Recaro Aircraft Seating made an announcement in 2021 regarding its acquisition of TAPAS (The Aircraft Passenger Experience Association). The purpose of this acquisition is to enhance Recaro's capabilities in developing innovative and sustainable cabin solutions, particularly in the area of aircraft seating.

In 2020, Stelia Aerospace and Aviointeriors S.p.A. formed a strategic partnership aimed at the development and marketing of groundbreaking aircraft seating solutions. The objective of this partnership is to combine Stelia Aerospace's expertise in aircraft interior design and manufacturing with Aviointeriors' specialized knowledge in aircraft seating.

Another collaboration was announced in 2020, this time involving Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. and Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd. The two companies joined forces to jointly develop and manufacture aircraft seating solutions. This collaboration capitalizes on Thompson Aero Seating's proficiency in premium seating solutions and Acro Aircraft Seating's expertise in economy seating solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

Geven S.p.A.

Recaro Aircraft Seating

Stelia Aerospace

B/E Aerospace (Rockwell Collins)

Jamco Corporation

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd.

