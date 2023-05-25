Acrylamide Market Research on Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2032

Reports And Data

rising need for superabsorbent polymers, and the expanding use of acrylamide in the paper and personal care sectors.

The global Acrylamide Market size was USD 3 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.44 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Acrylamide Market reached a size of USD 3 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for chemicals used in water treatment, the growing need for superabsorbent polymers, and the expanding utilization of acrylamide in the paper and personal care sectors.

The demand for water treatment chemicals has witnessed a significant surge due to concerns regarding water scarcity and the requirement for clean and safe water sources. This heightened demand for water treatment chemicals is a key factor propelling the growth of the acrylamide industry. Acrylamide is frequently employed as a coagulant aid in wastewater treatment processes, as it aids in the acceleration of suspended material settling. Additionally, polymers based on acrylamide are utilized as flocculants to effectively filter pollutants from wastewater, enhancing the overall treatment efficiency.

Another contributing factor to the market's growth is the increasing need for superabsorbent polymers. Acrylamide-based polymers are widely utilized in the production of superabsorbent materials, which find extensive applications in industries such as agriculture, hygiene products, and medical products. These superabsorbent polymers demonstrate exceptional water-absorbing properties, making them valuable for products like diapers, adult incontinence products, and agricultural water retention systems.

Furthermore, the paper and personal care sectors have witnessed a growing utilization of acrylamide. In the paper industry, acrylamide-based polymers are employed as retention aids and drainage aids, improving the efficiency of paper production processes. In the personal care sector, acrylamide is utilized in products such as hair gels, creams, and lotions due to its ability to provide enhanced texture, viscosity, and stability.

Acrylamide Market Segments:

The global Acrylamide Market can be segmented based on product type and end-use industry, while considering its regional scope.

In terms of product type, the market includes Water-soluble Acrylamide, Oil-soluble Acrylamide, and Others. These different forms of acrylamide cater to various applications and industry requirements.

When considering the end-use industry, the market encompasses Water Treatment, Paper Making, Personal Care, and Others. These industries extensively utilize acrylamide for its versatile properties and benefits in their respective processes. The water treatment sector relies on acrylamide for coagulant aids and flocculants to enhance the efficiency of wastewater treatment. In the paper-making industry, acrylamide is utilized as retention aids and drainage aids, improving the production process. The personal care industry incorporates acrylamide in products such as hair gels, creams, and lotions to enhance their texture, viscosity, and stability.

Furthermore, the market has a regional scope that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region possesses unique market dynamics, demand patterns, and regulatory frameworks that influence the adoption and growth of acrylamide. Market players need to consider regional factors while formulating their strategies and catering to specific market segments.

Overall, the global Acrylamide Market is segmented based on product type and end-use industry, taking into account its regional scope. This comprehensive segmentation provides insights into the specific applications and industries that utilize acrylamide, as well as the regional variations in market dynamics. Understanding these segments is crucial for market participants to identify growth opportunities, tailor their product offerings, and effectively target their desired markets.

Acrylamide Market Strategic Developments:

• In 2020, BASF SE announced a strategic partnership with Tecnalia, a Spanish research and technological development center, to develop more sustainable and cost-efficient processes for the production of acrylamide. The partnership aimed to reduce the environmental impact of acrylamide production and increase efficiency.

• In 2021, Evonik Industries AG announced a joint venture with Vland Biotech Group Co. Ltd. to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The joint venture aimed to leverage Vland Biotech's expertise in the biotech industry and Evonik's chemical industry strength to drive growth in the area.

• In 2021, Nalco Water, a subsidiary of Ecolab Inc., announced a strategic partnership with Purate, a subsidiary of PeroxyChem LLC, to develop new technologies for treating industrial wastewater. The partnership aimed to provide innovative solutions for industrial customers to reduce the environmental impact of their operations.

• In 2021, Kemira Oyj announced the acquisition of Omya International AG's calcium carbonate business for €150 million. The investment aimed to expand Kemira's product portfolio and strengthen its paper and pulp industry position.

• In 2022, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc. announced a partnership with Mycotech, an Indonesian biotech start-up, to develop a plant-based alternative to animal-derived gelatin. The partnership aimed to reduce the food industry's environmental impact and provide customers with sustainable options.

Acrylamide Market Competitive landscape:

The global acrylamide market is characterized by a competitive landscape, with the presence of several large and medium-sized players. These companies are actively implementing various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Their aim is to expand their market share, strengthen their product portfolios, and meet the evolving needs of customers. Some of the major companies operating in the global acrylamide market include Solvay, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Nalco Water, Kemira Oyj, and Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

These companies play a crucial role in driving the growth and development of the acrylamide market. They focus on research and development activities to introduce innovative products and technologies that cater to diverse industries and applications. Through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, these companies aim to enhance their market presence and expand their geographic reach. Additionally, new product launches enable them to stay ahead of the competition and offer a comprehensive range of solutions to their customers.

The competitive nature of the acrylamide market encourages continuous advancements and fosters innovation among the key market players. These companies strive to differentiate themselves through product quality, reliability, and customization capabilities. By understanding the market dynamics and leveraging their expertise, they seek to capitalize on emerging opportunities and establish themselves as industry leaders.

In conclusion, the global acrylamide market is characterized by a competitive landscape, with major companies adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. These companies aim to strengthen their market position, expand their product portfolios, and meet the diverse needs of customers across various industries. Their continuous efforts towards innovation and growth contribute to the overall development of the acrylamide market.

