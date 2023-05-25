Aircraft Lighting Market: Revenue Set to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Aviation Sector

Reports And Data

global Aircraft Lighting Market size was USD 2.6 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.1 billion in 2032, and CAGR of 6.8%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aircraft Lighting Market was USD 2.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The demand for airplane lighting is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to various factors. Factors such as the expanding aviation industry, increasing aircraft deliveries, and the need for advanced lighting solutions to enhance comfort and safety in aircraft are driving the market's revenue growth.

The growth of the aircraft lighting industry is largely influenced by the increased focus on aviation safety regulations. Aviation authorities worldwide have implemented stringent laws mandating the use of advanced lighting systems that meet safety standards in aircraft. Consequently, advanced lighting technologies like LED lights, which are durable, lightweight, and ideal for aircraft use, have been widely adopted. The demand for LED aircraft lighting is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, contributing to the overall expansion of the market.

Furthermore, the demand for innovative aircraft lighting systems is growing due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving lifestyles. Airlines are investing more in updating the interiors of their aircraft to enhance the passenger experience. Ambient, task, and mood lighting are increasingly being incorporated into aircraft cabins, improving passenger comfort and well-being on long flights. The growing trend of intelligent airplanes, incorporating connected technology and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, is also driving the demand for advanced lighting systems that can be remotely controlled and offer enhanced functionality.

Segments Covered in the Report

The Aircraft Lighting Market is segmented based on Product Type Outlook, Aircraft Type Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

In terms of Product Type Outlook, the market includes the following segments: Exterior Lights, Interior Lights, Emergency Lights, and Others. Exterior lights refer to the lighting systems used on the exterior of the aircraft, such as navigation lights, runway lights, and taxi lights. Interior lights pertain to the lighting solutions employed inside the aircraft cabin, including ambient lighting, task lighting, and mood lighting. Emergency lights are crucial for providing illumination during emergency situations on board. The "Others" category encompasses any additional types of lighting systems used in aircraft.

When considering Aircraft Type Outlook, the market is divided into three segments: Commercial, Military, and General Aviation. The Commercial segment includes lighting solutions tailored for commercial airliners and passenger aircraft. These lighting systems aim to enhance the passenger experience and create a comfortable and inviting cabin environment. The Military segment focuses on lighting solutions for military aircraft, which are designed to meet specific operational requirements and ensure mission success. The General Aviation segment covers lighting systems used in smaller aircraft, such as private jets, helicopters, and recreational aircraft.

From a Regional Outlook perspective, the Aircraft Lighting Market considers various geographic regions and their respective markets. The specific regions covered in the market analysis may vary and can include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have its own market dynamics, industry trends, and growth opportunities related to aircraft lighting.

These segmentations provide a comprehensive view of the Aircraft Lighting Market, enabling stakeholders to understand the market landscape, identify potential growth areas, and make informed business decisions based on specific product types, aircraft types, and regional markets.

Strategic development:

Honeywell International Inc.: In 2021, Honeywell made an announcement about the introduction of the UV Cabin System, a novel aircraft lighting solution. This system utilizes ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect various surfaces within the cabin, including tray tables, lavatories, and seats. By reducing the presence of viruses and bacteria, the UV Cabin System aims to improve cleanliness and safety standards in aircraft cabins, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation): In 2020, Collins Aerospace unveiled the LuxStream LED lighting system, an advanced generation of LED aircraft lighting. This system offers several notable advantages over traditional lighting technologies, including increased brightness, improved color control, and enhanced energy efficiency. It also provides customizable lighting options to cater to different cabin configurations, resulting in a more contemporary and visually appealing cabin environment for passengers.

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran): In 2020, Zodiac Aerospace introduced the Zonal Illumination System (ZIS), an intelligent range of aircraft lighting solutions. This system utilizes LED lighting technology to provide adjustable and customizable illumination in different sections of the aircraft. By enabling airlines to create a distinctive ambiance, the ZIS enhances passenger comfort and satisfaction. Additionally, the system offers energy-efficient lighting alternatives and can be seamlessly integrated with advanced cabin management systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

UTC Aerospace Systems (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Astronics Corporation

Cobham plc

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

STG Aerospace

Aeroleds

