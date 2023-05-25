Efficiency Unleashed : Advancements in Fluid Transfer Systems for Optimal Performance

Fluid Transfer System Market

Less replacement rate of fluid transfer system is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Fluid Transfer System Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 A fluid transfer system consists of the full set of components that are needed to transfer a fluid often oil or fuel. The fluid transfer system can provide efficient and safe loading and unloading in different onshore and offshore applications. Such systems will use flexible pipelines to transport crude oil or other media to complex applications, including means for processing, deploying and recycling flexible pipelines and integrating power, control, and utility equipment.

Some of the common types of the fluid air suspension lines, brake lines, AC lines, selective catalytic reduction lines and turbo coolant lines. They also have the ability to offer corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance and weight reduction. In July 2020, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. completed the divestiture of its European rubber fluid transfer and specialty sealing businesses, as well as its Indian operations, to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. After this divestiture, the company will operate 21 production facilities in 8 countries in Europe and 18 manufacturing facilities across China and Korea.

Lightweight is a popular trend in the automotive industry. Increasing the use of lightweight materials to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce the cost of driving the vehicle. Vehicle and component manufacturers are looking for innovative ways to reduce the weight of vehicles by using lighter materials such as aluminum. In addition, the deployment of a new production process may provide the expected results. For example, hot stamping or hydroforming methods can be used to manufacture steel parts and assemblies instead of traditional stamping. This method helps to manufacture lightweight products with equal or higher strength. In July 2019, Continental reached an agreement with Merlett Group, based in Daverio, Italy, on the purchase of its flexible hose business. With this acquisition, Continental expanded its material expertise beyond rubber, particularly with regard to high-performance thermoplastics technologies and solutions.

The global Fluid Transfer System Industry includes AKWEL, Castello Italia SpA, ContiTech AG, Cooper Standard, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson SA, Kongsberg Automotive, Lander Automotive LTD, TI Fluid Systems, and Tristone Flowtech Holding SAS

The increase in temperature under the hood drives the demand for corrosive fluids, such as additives for oil and coolant and biofuel mixtures. The use of these fluids can create a harsh operating environment. Materials such as nylon, rubber, and steel are used for the transfer of fluids. The failure of these materials in a vibratory and harsh environment can lead to fluid leakage. The possibility of leakages of fluid transfer sealing technologies may pose a challenge for its adoption. Various instances of possible oil leaks have forced automakers to recall vehicles in huge numbers. For instance, in July 2020, Mercedes-Benz announced that it would recall 668,954 vehicles in China for a possible oil leak, and the recall began on December 18, 2020. Thus, OEMs now demand highly durable products that can comply with the changing requirements in vehicles.

