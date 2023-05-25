Needle-Free Injection System Market is anticipated to grow up to USD 596.9 million by 2031

Needle-Free Injection System Market was valued at USD 124.4 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 596.9 million by 2031

Needle-free injection systems are used to administer liquid formulations, drugs, and vaccines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. The demand for these systems has increased considerably in the recent years as they improve immune response to vaccines, eliminate risks of needles, and reduce healthcare costs.

The report analyses the global needle-free injection system market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Higher cost of development as compared to conventional injection systems may impede the industry growth. The overall development cost of a needle-free injection system is relatively higher due to the additional associated costs such as high infrastructural and labor costs. Development costs also increase due to the complexity of these devices. High investments in development result in a high cost of units, which decreases the adoption of these devices by patients. Sterilizable needles and conventional needle injections are the most affordable options at USD 5 to 15 for 1,000 injections. However, needle-free injections require very high initial investments and are likely to be more expensive as manufacturers are required to spend more on the production standard and quality control of the devices. The starter kits for needle-free injections themselves cost around USD 165 for AdvantaJet, USD 260 for Injex 30, and USD 300 for Medi-Jector. Owing to these high costs, affordability becomes a major issue for needle-free injection devices as compared to conventional needle injections. In addition to this, meeting all the standards and specifications makes the manufacturing process costlier than traditional injections.

High prevalence of infectious diseases globally will fuel the market growth. Despite significant improvements in sanitation and medicine, the global prevalence of infectious diseases is still high. Although non-communicable diseases are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, infectious diseases remain a major public health concern globally. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), annually, infectious diseases claim more than 15 million lives globally. In 2019, according to the World Malaria Report by the World Health Organization (WHO), 229 million cases of malaria occurred worldwide. The WHO African Region, with an estimated 215 million malaria cases in 2019, accounted for about 94% of the malaria cases. Similarly, as per the WHO 2021 data, there were an estimated 37.7 million people living with HIV at the end of 2020, over two-thirds of whom (25.4 million) are in the WHO African Region. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in a significant increase in demand for biologics (large-molecule drugs). Most large-molecule drugs are administered through injectable.

The key players in the market are PharmaJet (US), Portal Instruments (US), Medical International Technology, Inc (MIT) (US), NuGen Medical Devices (Canada), Crossject SA (US), Antares Pharma, 3M, Injex Pharma AG, and INVIO Pharmaceutical Inc. among others.

The needle-free injection system market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the need for mass vaccination needs and self-injectable devices has been the focus since the inception of the pandemic outbreak in December 2019. As the number of cases has increased across regions, most of the major needle-free injection system market players have invested in R&D and have entered into partnerships and agreements with other industry players and government agencies to develop a needle-free injection system for the disease.

About 6.8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered globally, almost double the number of routine vaccines, compared to the total manufacturing capacity of about 6 billion immunization syringes a year. As per the WHO, there could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022, which could also impact routine immunizations and undermine needle safety. This has resulted in multiple product investments and research of COVID-19 vaccine delivery devices, with surplus production and distribution of these devices across regions to serve the rising demand. Also, the increasing incidence of communicable diseases due to needlestick injuries, difficulties in vaccine storage, and needle phobia have led to their high uptake and acceptance, especially for the screening for vaccination and insulin delivery.

