National Academy of Sports Medicine® Announces Partnership with Belgium-Based Fitness and Health Club JIMS

JIMS Academy now offering NASM courses to the company’s staff to further education and support career advancement.

/EIN News/ -- Gilbert, AZ, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), a world leader in fitness and nutrition certifications, announces the expansion of its global presence through JIMS, a Belgium-based affordable fitness brand from retailer Colruyt Group with over 35 club locations in Belgium and Luxembourg. JIMS’ flagship training program, JIMS Academy, is now delivering NASM courses to over 200 fitness coaches employed by JIMS, including:

Certified Personal Trainer (NASM-CPT)

Certified Nutrition Coach (NASM-CNC)

Corrective Exercise Specialization (NASM-CES)

Performance Enhancement Specialization (NASM-PES)

In addition, NASM course offerings will become accessible to JIMS monthly-paying, fitness club members who wish to optimize their fitness and wellness goals with state-of-the-art equipment, live group classes and enthusiastic, trained instructors. NASM and JIMS have the ambition to collaborate to deliver science-backed fitness, nutrition and wellness advice and coaching to Colruyt Group’s health-conscious enthusiasts across Belgium.

“We are excited to work with the innovative teams at Colruyt Group and JIMS to equip JIMS Academy coaches with courses from NASM. These courses not only can empower trainers to help transform lives of people through overall wellness they also drive additional value to their already crucial roles as fitness professionals,” said Dave Correia, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at NASM.

“Partnering with a leading brand like NASM is a key differentiator for JIMS. Knowledge is important, but that doesn't make you a good coach. In a service-oriented Fitness and Health industry, more is needed. The training courses of NASM and our internal JIMS Academy training are very hands-on and practical, and meet all the needs you have as a (future) trainer. This partnership will not only help JIMS, but also the entire professionalization of the Belgian Fitness industry.” Said Pieterjan Nuitten, Business Unit Manager at JIMS.

To learn more about NASM course offerings and certifications, visit https://www.nasm.org.

For more information about JIMS Fitness or JIMS Academy, visit https://www.jimsfitness.be/nl and https://www.jimsacademy.be.

About NASM

National Academy of Sports Medicine ® (NASM) is a global leader in fitness and wellness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm .org .

About JIMS

JIMS operates 35 fitness clubs in major cities in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and is on a mission to encourage Belgian consumers to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle. Members can go to fitness clubs to indulge in fitness and take live group lessons at attractive prices. JIMS is an integral part of Colruyt Group, Belgium’s largest grocery retailer also active in health companies like NewPharma (largest online pharmacy) and HelloHealth (corporate wellbeing programs).

Media Contact:

Chloe Blair

Uproar PR for NASM

cblair@uproarpr.com

615-517-5116

Media Contact Colruyt Group:

Hanne Poppe - Silja Decock

Press relations officer

press@colruytgroup.com

+32 (0)473 92 45 10

Chloe Blair Uproar PR for NASM 6155175116 cblair@uproarpr.com