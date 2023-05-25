Small Pharma Announces Significant Developments In Intellectual Property Portfolio

5 new patent grants, 3 expected upcoming patent grants, and 8 notices of allowance in key international jurisdictions

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, today announces an update to its intellectual property ("IP") portfolio, demonstrating significant progress already made by the Company in 2023.



Small Pharma aims to protect its pipeline programs through a multi-layered IP strategy with four core areas of protection. These areas of protection include: Composition of Matter, covering novel drug substances; Medical Use, covering therapeutic compositions and medical uses thereof; Drug Product, covering pharmaceutical formulations; and Synthetic Route, covering the novel and efficient synthesis of high purity drug substance at scale.

Since the previous IP portfolio update on February 1, 2023, the Company has secured five new granted patents, with three more expected to be granted by May 31, 2023. Additionally, it has received five patent Notices of Allowance. The additional IP covers the four focused areas of protection and multiple markets, strengthening the Company’s international IP position.

The new patent grants and Notices of Allowance are summarized below.

Patent

Protection Description Market Patent No. Status Composition of

Matter















For certain deuterated homologues of certain tryptamine compounds USA 11,578,039 Granted For certain deuterated homologues of certain tryptamine compounds New

Zealand 788543 Granted For certain deuterated analogues of N,N, dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) GB 2 592 822 Grant expected

after May 22, 2023 For a group of deuterated homologues of DMT USA 11,660,289 Grant expected on

May 30, 2023 For a group of deuterated homologues of DMT Europe 4 031 529 Notice of

Allowance Medical Use











Of certain deuterated analogues of DMT GB 2 586 940 Grant expected

after May 25, 2023 Medical use and therapeutic compositions of a group of deuterated homologues of DMT Australia 2021204158 Notice of

Allowance Medical use and therapeutic compositions of a group of deuterated homologues of DMT New Zealand 794833 Notice of

Allowance Therapeutic compositions of a group of deuterated homologues of DMT Japan 2022-574099 Notice of

Allowance Drug Product



Novel optimized injectable formulation of DMT based compounds Australia 2021334933 Granted Therapeutic solid dosage forms of deuterated DMT analogues GB 2 595 776 Granted Synthetic Route



Novel efficient synthesis of high purity DMT and deuterated DMT analogues at scale USA 11,643,390 Granted Novel efficient synthesis of high purity DMT and deuterated DMT analogues at scale Canada 3160337 Notice of

Allowance

As of May 24, 2023, Small Pharma’s IP portfolio consists of 19 granted patents, with 97 allowed or pending. The protection covering each of the Company’s pipeline programs is outlined below.

Candidate / Project Relevant Patents in Portfolio

(No. active patents / pending patent applications) SPL0261, SPL0282, SPL0293 4 granted patents and 31 allowed and pending applications SPL028 6 granted patents, 37 allowed and pending applications SPL028, SPL029 8 allowed and pending applications SPL029 4 granted patents, 11 allowed and pending applications Non-psychedelic / other 5 granted patents, 10 allowed and pending applications

1Intravenous or intramuscular DMT

2 Injectable deuterated DMT series

3 Oral tryptamine series

George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer of Small Pharma said: “Our team has made great progress this year to further strengthen our proprietary IP position in key international markets. We continue to build multi-layered IP protection around each of our pipeline programs, helping to optimize their commercial potential. We are pleased that our efforts to invest in developing novel treatment innovations for patients continues to be recognized in multiple jurisdictions.”

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine. The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 and SPL028 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for IV SPL026 with supportive therapy for Major Depressive Disorder. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

