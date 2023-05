Automotive Fuel Feed Pumps Market Business Strategies 2032 with Top Key Players | Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation

Automotive Fuel Feed Pumps Market

However, high demand for electric vehicles and rise in the cost of electric fuel feed pumps can hamper the growth of the market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- llied Market Research published a new report Title of "Automotive Fuel Feed Pumps Market by Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), by Pressure (Low Pressure Pump, High-Pressure Pump), by Type (Mechanical, Electric, Turbopump), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Direct Injection System, Multipoint Injection System) and by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 Fuel feed pumps in automobiles transfer liquid from the fuel tank to the carburetor of the internal combustion engine through a fuel filter. The fuel is drawn from the tank via a pipe to the carburetor and the fuel pressure needs to be within certain specifications for the engine to run correctly. Moreover, if the fuel pressure is too high, the engine will run rough & rich not combusting all the fuel whereas if the pressure is low the engine may run lean or misfire.

In fuel feed pumps, fuel delivery from the pump is performed at the maximum flow rate and the pressure regulator discharges the exceeding fuel amount either from the rail or upstream high-pressure pump. In addition, the carburetted engine uses low-pressure mechanical pumps that are mounted outside the fuel tank whereas fuel-injected engines use electric fuel feed pumps. Thus, there are various steps in determining the right fuel feed pump which can establish the right engine fuel efficiency by finding out the voltage of the pump and customizing the pump according to the requirements.

The Automotive Fuel Feed Pumps Industry key players analyzed in this report include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Auto Parts, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daimler AG, Perkins Engines Company Limited

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ-๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ

โ—In the last few years, automakers have introduced advanced technologies to meet the rise in demand for high fuel efficiency and high operating capability of vehicles. The fuel feed pump helps in enhancing the vehicle efficiency as it delivers the fuel at an optimized pressure to the carburetor as per requirement. Thus, the demand for a reliable fuel feed pump has increased with an increase in focus to improve vehicle performance and value customers. Therefore, all the factors are expected to drive the growth of the automotive fuel feed pumps market.

โ—High demand for electric vehicles

โ—The increasing demand for alternative fuel vehicles has fuelled the demand for electric vehicles in urban areas and cities. Moreover, to reduce crude oil consumption, automotive emissions, and air pollution, governments authorities across the world have adopted and implemented favorable policies which promote the use of electric vehicles. For instance, the federal government of Canada has announced that 10 % of the new passenger cars sold in 2025 should be zero-emission in 2025, 30 % by 2030 and 100 % by 2040. Thus, the increasing demand for electric vehicles can hamper the growth of the automotive fuel feed pumps market.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ

The increase in electrification of the automotive component has increased the overall cost of vehicles. The electrification is done by using electronic components such as ECUs, sensors, and microcontrollers with actuators. Moreover, electrification helps in reducing the weight of a vehicle and meet the stringent emission norms. Thus, the rise in electric fuel feed pumps can hamper the growth of the automotive fuel feed pumps market.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

