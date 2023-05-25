EU renews temporary trade liberalisation with Ukraine

The Council of the European Union adopted today a Regulation which renews the suspension of all customs duties, quotas and trade defence measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until June 2024.

The measures will help Ukraine to maintain the stability of its trade relations with the EU and to keep its economy going despite Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression.

Now that the Regulation has been adopted, it will be signed by the representatives of the Council and the European Parliament and published in the Official Journal, before entering into force on 6 June.

Find out more

Press release