[Latest News] Urgent Care Center Market Size To Reach USD 41.43 Billion With CAGR 5.3% in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government initiations for urgent care centers is a key factor driving urgent care center market revenue growth

Urgent Care Center Market Size – USD 24.63 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urgent care center market size reached USD 24.63 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for urgent care units, and rising investment and partnership for urgent care centers by leading companies are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, increasing government initiations for urgent care centers are contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1918

Increasing government initiations for urgent care centers is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. With assistance from Health Accord NL, the Provincial Government is continuing to implement its strategy to enhance Newfoundland and Labrador's healthcare system. This strategy aims to build a stronger and more effective system that is concentrated on better service delivery and health effects for the province's residents. In light of this, Eastern Health has requested proposals for the construction of an urgent care facility in the St. John's metro area. By offering a second entry point, an urgent care center will assist in reducing wait times for non-emergency care in the area and ease the burden on Northeast Avalon's emergency rooms. Furthermore, rising demand for urgent care units is driving revenue growth of the urgent care center market. Urgent care centers are convenient on-demand care locations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The acute illness treatment segment accounted for largest revenue share owing to the rising prevalence of rising influenza, heart attack, respiratory infection, pneumonia, and burns. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) are still the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children under the age of five. Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) is a condition that is important for public health.

Physician-owned care segment registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022. Regular physical health check-ups and screenings are prioritized in this style of healthcare to detect and prevent major illnesses at an early stage. Patients can communicate with their doctors in real-time using a personalized telemedicine app, and doctors can remotely check their patients health using IoT devices linked to the app. Patients can also readily exchange their medical information via the app, which is stored on the doctors cloud servers.

Some major companies in the global market report include ICV PARTNERS., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Concentra, Inc, NextCare, Ascension., Medtronic, Siemens, MedExpress, American Family Care., Aurora Health Care

In March 2022, The Urgent Care Group (UGC) and its merger with portfolio company Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC) were purchased by ICV Partners, LLC, one of the top investment firms specializing in lower middle-market businesses in business services, consumer products & offerings, food & beverage, and healthcare.

Quick Buy Urgent Care Center Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/1918

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care center market on the basis of service type, ownership, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Injury treatment

Acute illness treatment

Vaccination Services

Diagnostic services

Digestive system Issues

Others

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Physician-owned care centers

Corporate-owned care centers

Hospital-owned care centers

Other urgent care centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1918

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Urgent Care Center Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Urgent Care Center Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

E-Pharmacy Drugs Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-pharmacy-drugs-market

Encryption Software Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/encryption-software-market

Human Augmentation Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-augmentation-market

3D Printed Spinal Implants Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printed-spinal-implants-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.