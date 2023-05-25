Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Growing at 7.50% CAGR by 2032 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Growing practice of minimally invasive surgical systems & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 181.0 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.50%, Market Trends – Rising demand for the smoke evacuators” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smoke evacuation systems market is an important part of the overall healthcare industry. These systems are used to remove surgical smoke generated during various surgical procedures, thus reducing the risk of infections and other complications. The global smoke evacuation systems market size was USD 181.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global smoke evacuation systems market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing awareness regarding the hazards of surgical smoke, and technological advancements in the field of smoke evacuation systems. One of the major drivers of the smoke evacuation systems market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. These surgeries require the use of smoke evacuation systems to remove surgical smoke, which can cause respiratory problems and other health hazards. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, thereby boosting the growth of the smoke evacuation systems market. However, there are also certain restraints that may hinder the growth of the smoke evacuation systems market. One of the major restraints is the high cost associated with smoke evacuation systems. These systems require significant investment, which may limit their adoption in smaller healthcare facilities. Additionally, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of smoke evacuation systems may also hinder market growth.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Smoke Evacuation Systems market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Smoke Evacuation Systems industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Smoke Evacuation Systems industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Smoke Evacuation Systems industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Medtronic, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, CONMED Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Aspen Surgical, Stryker, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Ecolab

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Increased health and safety for medical workers such as doctors, nurses, and technicians has resulted in its broad adoption in contemporary operating rooms. Smoke evacuation pencils and wands are essential components of the system and cleaning instruments for surgical plumes. Most electrosurgical, laser, and ultrasonic instruments can be equipped with a pencil wand for enhanced contact with the surgical site and, hence, increased capture of harmful germs in surgical smoke.

The laparoscopic surgeries segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Laparoscopic surgery created fewer smoke-related particulates than conventional surgery. The use of portable smoke evacuation equipment lowered particulates during open and laparoscopic cholecystectomies, albeit not significantly. A laparoscopic appendectomy had a lower rate of contamination than an open appendectomy. Consequently, laparoscopic smoke evacuator devices are utilized in an extensive range of surgical operations. In this segment, the demand for smoke evacuation systems will be driven by the advantages of laparoscopic procedures over standard open surgery and the desire to improve the working environment in operating rooms.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 202 As a result of market leaders rising spending on Research and Development (R&D) and continued efforts to bring smoke evacuation equipment to the market at reasonable rates for end users, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will have the fastest-growing market share. As a result of massive investments in R&D and persistent efforts by major firms to roll out products at competitive prices across the globe. Moreover, China has seen an increase in cosmetic surgery in recent years, as an increasing number of Chinese desire to enhance their appearance through plastic surgery. According to the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, China is the third most popular country for cosmetic surgery, accounting for 13% of all plastic surgery procedures.

On 02 May 2022, Nittan Europe, a global leader in the production of fire detection equipment, introduced the EV-PYSVAD Visual Alarm Base for use with their EV-PYS Photoelectric smoke detector. Improved functionality and reliability define the new EV-PYSVAD, a VAD of Type A for use in indoor beacon environments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smoke evacuation systems market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Portable System

Stationary System

Smoke Evacuating Filters

ULPA Filters

Charcoal Filters

In-Line Filters

Pre-Filters

Smoke Evacuating Tubings

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products

Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Chambers & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Veterinary Hospital & Clinics

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Smoke Evacuation Systems business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2032).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

