DNS Security Software Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2031

The global DNS Security Software Market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 2.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Domain name system (DNS) security software is used to secure DNS servers and the websites it support. This software redirects end user web traffic through filters that identify malware signatures and other characteristics of potentially dangerous websites and media. DNS security software provides IT personnel with tools to classify websites, group devices, categorize users, and customize usage policies. Businesses use these tools to protect their employees’ endpoint devices and their own servers by blocking harmful content, media, and websites. DNS security software can also be used to prevent employees from accessing unapproved content in the workplace.

Market Drivers and Trends

Cloud-based DNS security software provides multiple benefits to users through scalability, affordability, security, and resiliency, particularly by preventing Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) attacks. Benefits related to the cloud deployment of these software systems drive the DNS security software market. Additionally, cloud-based DNS helps enterprises configure the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC), a method for authenticating DNS records and enabling protection against known attacks. Moreover, cloud-based DNS security software systems offer advanced traffic routings, facilitating round-robin, latency-based routing, geographic DNS, and geo-proximity routing to simple failover. Cloud-based DNS aid in better monitoring and visibility and make configuration changes easy and convenient for enterprises. Enterprises can scale up and down their working productivity with cloud deployment. Therefore, numerous small and medium enterprises (SMEs) believe cloud deployment to be the most effective deployment platform for DNS security software solutions.

Market Restraints and Challenges

In open source, developers take an existing Organization Size/program in the open-source market, make improvements, add features, and share their modifications with the community for everyone’s benefit. On the other side, closed source software (known as proprietary software) belongs to a company/individual that licenses the software and has sole rights to distribute the code.

While open-source software may be free to use in terms of price, furthermore, there are many other reasons open-source software can be the better choice overall for business needs, including access to a talented community of developers and the flexibility to integrate other pieces of technology within the software. Further, many good reasons why more companies are turning to open-source software exist. Firstly, expert developers continuously monitor and improve open-source software, catching and fixing bugs collaboratively.

Global DNS Security Software Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Major Players in the Global DNS Security Software Market

The key players studied in the global DNS security software market are Akamai Technologies (US), Cloudflare, Inc. (US), Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (US), DNSFilter Inc. (US), DomainTools LLC (US), Efficient IP (US), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US), ScoutDNS, LLC (US), and TitanHQ (Ireland).

Reasons to buy DNS Security Software Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

