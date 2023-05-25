At CAGR of 5.2% Dental Imaging Market to Surpass US $5.79 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Dental Imaging Market Trends – Rising demand for medical tourism

Dental Imaging Market Size – USD 3.47 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental imaging market size was USD 3.47 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The American Dental Hygienists Association estimates that about 80% of Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they are 17 years old. In addition, gum disease affects around 80% of Americans. More than 530 million kids across the globe experience primary tooth decay. High demand for cosmetic dentistry is also driving revenue growth of the market. Cosmetic dentistry encompasses the maintenance of teeth and gums, with a focus on enhancing the look of one's smile by improving the shape, size, alignment, and color of teeth. Use of computer-aided design and manufacturing software is prevalent in the creation of dental restorations and prostheses. This field has various applications for end-users and is widely used in the dentistry tourism sector.

However, high costs of dental imaging devices could restrain revenue growth of the market. The costs of this equipment are determined by the manufacturer and vary depending on the models and features. New small- to medium-sized dental CBCT equipment typically costs between USD 50,000 and USD 100,000. Some dental CBCT machine manufacturers use low-dose age technology as a USP to set their product apart from the competition. It indicates that the technology captures 3D scans with up to 5 times less radiation. Both the practitioner and the patient gain from it.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges – Read our Sample Report right now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1922

Moreover, surge in participation in shooting sports is also positively impacting market growth. Rising demand for high precision, lightweight, and compact weapons at these events is expected to continue to propel growth of the market going ahead. Increase in demand for weapons for self-defense and upsurge in political instability is various countries is further fueling growth of the market. Trade of Dental Imaging are playing a crucial role in economies of countries with civil wear situations, and where need for increasing security personnel is crucial.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Envista Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Planmeca OY, Midmark Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Flow Dental, Planet DDS, Inc, Vatech Co., Ltd., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Asahiroentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

Some Significant Report Highlights:

The analog segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental imaging market in 2022. Analog devices are conventional dental imaging tools that are still used by many dentists and practitioners today. The reason for this is high cost of digital devices, which not everyone can afford to purchase. As a result, analog devices continue to be widely used in the dental imaging market.

The intraoral imaging systems segment revenue accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Diseases of the teeth and bones are diagnosed via dental X-rays. Dental X-rays come in different types and at different intervals depending on the patient's needs, which are established by the clinical examination and risk factors. In addition, frequently used to identify the cause of tooth discomfort are bitewing X-rays. The film is hardly used in contemporary dental clinics anymore. Instead, they employ a sensor that transmits the X-ray to the computer for the dentist to review. As a result, the procedure can go a little faster since the film development step is eliminated.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and presence of major key players operating in the market are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region. Presence of key players such as Envista Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc, Midmark Corporation, and others in the region is also driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

In October 2022, Pearl, which is the global leader in dental AI solutions, and SOTA Imaging, the leading manufacturer of dental imaging hardware and software, announced a collaboration to integrate Pearl's FDA-cleared Second Opinion real-time clinical pathology detection AI solution with SOTA's popular SOTA Cloud dental imaging software. Pearl's Second Opinion is a clinical AI system approved for use by dentists in over 90 countries as patient-facing radiologic assistance.

To learn more details about the Global Dental Imaging Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-imaging-market

There are several important reasons why you should consider purchasing a dental imaging report. Here are a few examples:

A complete analysis and assessment of a patient's oral health state is provided in a dental imaging report. It comprises radiographic pictures like X-rays and CBCT scans, as well as professional interpretations by dental experts. This thorough examination assists dentists in making accurate diagnoses and developing appropriate treatment strategies.

Diagnostic accuracy: When compared to ocular examinations alone, dental imaging reports provide a greater level of diagnostic accuracy. Radiographic pictures can indicate underlying abnormalities that are not obvious to the human eye, such as tooth decay, bone loss, impacted teeth, infections, or tumours. Dentists can make more exact diagnoses and provide more specific treatment options by obtaining a dental imaging report.

Treatment planning: Using a dental imaging report, dentists can create personalised treatment plans that are suited to the individual needs of each patient. The report's extensive information enables dentists to detect the breadth and severity of dental diseases, estimate potential dangers, and choose the best treatment options. This contributes to more effective and efficient treatment outcomes.

Communication and collaboration: Dental imaging reports allow dental practitioners to communicate and collaborate more effectively. Dentists can distribute the report to colleagues, specialists, or dental laboratories to acquire insights and comments from other professionals. This multidisciplinary approach improves patient care and allows for better informed decision-making.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental imaging market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

· Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Analog

Digital

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Extraoral Imaging Systems

Panoramic Systems

Cephalometric Systems

Dental Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Intraoral Imaging Systems

Scanners

X-Ray Systems

Sensors

Photostimulable phosphor (PSP) Plate

Cameras

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Implantology

Endodontics

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Others

· End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Request a discounted copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1922

The report further divides the Dental Imaging market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Dental Imaging market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized r esearch reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: water treatment biocides market | single use/disposable endoscopy market

Latest Report : internet of nanothings market | next generation ultrasound system marke