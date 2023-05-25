Titanium Dioxide Market Dynamics, Size, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Thriving construction sector globally is a significant factor driving global titanium dioxide market revenue growth

Titanium Dioxide Market Size – USD 22.40 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for lightweight vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide titanium dioxide market is anticipated to reach USD 39.92 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period. The constant increase in market revenue can be attributable to the rising demand for lightweight automobiles. Titanium and its alloys have been utilised in automobiles and motorcycles to reduce the weight of their component parts.

Recent years have witnessed a substantial increase in the use of titanium connecting rods, exhaust systems, and engine valves, mostly in racing or large motorcycles. In addition to Ti-6Al-4V, Fe is used as a common and inexpensive alloying element in Ti-Al-Fe alloys for engine valves and connecting rods. Due to their high degree of cold formability, Gr.2 commercially pure titanium sheets were first largely used in exhaust systems, such as mufflers. Additionally, a variety of titanium alloys with Cu, Al, Si, and Nb additives have been actively developed in order to improve strength, creep properties, oxidation resistance, and other properties at high temperatures.

Government environmental laws that place severe limits on the manufacturing of titanium dioxide are anticipated to limit market revenue growth. To control emissions and ensure proper waste disposal, governments all over the world have set a range of restrictions on the manufacturing of titanium dioxide. Titanium dioxide is produced using either the sulphate method, which uses sulfuric acid, or the chloride method, which uses chlorine.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Titanium Dioxide market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Some major companies in the global market report include The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings plc, LB Group, Venator Materials PLC., Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Ineos Group Ltd., Cinkarna Celje DD, Evonik Industries AG, TAYCA Co., Ltd., Iluka Resources.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Minerals Development Oman (MDO) inked a shareholder agreement on September 14, 2021, to erect a titanium dioxide manufacturing facility in the Sohar Free Zone. The industrial building will cost OMR43 million, have more than 120,000 square metres, and have a 150,000 tonne annual capacity. The programme will make more than 300 positions available. The agreement stipulates that MDO will hold 35% of the project's shares, with the remaining shares being held by strategic partners, most notably Stork International, a significant manufacturer of products connected to titanium dioxide that are mostly used in the pigment industry.

Due to its numerous advantages, the rutile sector is anticipated to represent a sizably substantial revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rutile titanium dioxide, which is widely utilised in the paint and coatings industry, has supplanted every other white pigment on the market. Rutile titanium dioxide is also used to colour toys, electronics, automobiles, furniture, packaging, and other plastic products. The titanium dioxide pigment shields the substance by absorbing some Ultraviolet (UV) light.

Over the course of the forecast period, the paints & coatings segment is anticipated to account for a sizably substantial revenue share in the global market. The titanium dioxide pigment is a white powder. It offers the most opacity and whiteness in paintings. In order to conceal or disguise the underlying substrate, paint is given a strong concealing power. No other white pigment performs this function quite like it does. The most crucial ingredient currently employed by the paint industry for opacity and whiteness is titanium dioxide pigment. The titanium dioxide's refractive index is the cause of these special qualities.

Emergen Research has segmented the global titanium dioxide market on the basis of grade, process, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Rutile

Anatase

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Chloride

Sulfate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Paper

Inks

Others

Key reasons to buy the Global Titanium Dioxide Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Titanium Dioxide market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

Radical Features of the Titanium Dioxide Market Report:

The report encompasses Titanium Dioxide market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Titanium Dioxide industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

