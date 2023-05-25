Elastography imaging Market Size is expected to reach Worth USD 5.42 Billion in 2032- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer and chronic liver is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global elastography imaging market size was USD 2.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the elastography imaging market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising demand for minimally invasive surgery and various product launches.

Rising prevalence of breast cancer and chronic liver disorders is expected to be one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market and demand for elastography imaging. The biomechanical characteristics of soft tissues can be evaluated using the commonly utilized ultrasound imaging modality known as Elastography Ultrasound Imaging (EUS).

Rising prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is one of the main factors driving revenue growth of the elastography imaging market over the forecast period. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that in the U.S., 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women will be detected in 2023.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The ultrasound elastography segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Among medical imaging techniques, Ultrasonography (US) is quite widespread. Images of the breast's inside can be obtained with high clarity using ultrasound technology.

Breast US is enhanced by US elastography due to ability to image tissue stiffness, allowing for more precise examination and characterization of breast masses.

The market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 202 This is as a result of rising interest and technological advances in presymptomatic disease detection. Increasing interest in elastography imaging for less invasive therapeutic applications and introduction of more sophisticated ultrasound instruments will also drive revenue growth of the market in this region. People become more aware of the importance of early diagnosis through government initiatives, which is driving revenue growth of the market.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1935

Market Scope

The market scope of elastography imaging encompasses medical applications that require non-invasive assessment of tissue elasticity. It caters to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and research institutions. Key areas include liver, breast, prostate, and musculoskeletal imaging. Elastography imaging aids in the detection, characterization, and monitoring of diseases, contributing to improved diagnosis and treatment decisions.

key questions for Elastography imaging Market

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the elastography imaging market?

What are the key drivers and challenges influencing the growth of the elastography imaging market?

What are the different types of elastography imaging techniques available in the market, and what are their respective advantages and limitations?

Which application areas are driving the demand for elastography imaging, and what are the emerging applications with growth potential?

Who are the major players in the elastography imaging market, and what are their market shares and competitive strategies?

What are the key technological advancements and innovations in elastography imaging that are shaping the market landscape?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement considerations for elastography imaging, and how do they impact market adoption?

Leading Players Profile:d in the Report

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Supersonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Resoundant, Inc., and Siemens

Segmental Analysis

The global Elastography imaging Market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Smart Agriculture sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Ultrasound Elastography

Magnetic Resonance Elastography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Radiology

Cardiology

Obstetrics

Urology

Vascular

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elastography-imaging-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Elastography Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Elastography Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis

Related Reports

Diabetes Care Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetes-care-devices-market

Patient Lateral Transfer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-lateral-transfer-market

Angiographic Catheters Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/angiographic-catheters-market

Nuclear Medicine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-medicine-market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

Cardiac Mapping Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-mapping-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.