Experience the Future of Web3: NFTFN and Plena Finance Take Center Stage at Dapps.co's Product Showcase

MIAMI , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dapps.co, the leading decentralized app store for Web3 applications, is thrilled to announce its upcoming product showcase featuring NFTFN and Plena Finance. Following the successful showcases of Xade Finance and Binocs, Dapps.co continues to bring cutting-edge decentralized applications to the forefront of seamless adoption.
NFTFN Startup showcase will happen on Tuesday i.e. 23rd May 2023, at 5 PM IST and Plena Finance Startup showcase will happen tomorrow i,e 25th May 2023, at 5 PM IST on Dapps Discord server. To register yourself for the Dapps Startup Showcase, kindly go through this link : https://linktr.ee/Dappsco.
NFTFN's mission to make the NFT ecosystem accessible to all has led them to create financial instruments within the NFT space. Plena Finance, on the other hand, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the crypto experience by offering a self-custodial wallet with Account Abstraction support, providing users with unparalleled control over their digital assets. Together, NFTFN and Plena Finance are driving the evolution of the NFT and crypto industry, empowering individuals to participate in this exciting digital revolution.
"At Dapps.co, we are excited to bring the future of decentralized applications to the forefront through our upcoming product showcases, where we will unveil innovative solutions that drive seamless adoption of Web3 applications”, said, Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-founder, Dapps.co
At the product showcase, Mr. Sparsh Jhamb CEO & Co- Founder of Plena Finance said, “I am thrilled to be part of the upcoming product showcase at dapps.co. Our mission has always been to revolutionize the crypto experience and empower individuals with unprecedented control over their digital assets. With our self-custodial wallet and Account Abstraction support, we are redefining the way people manage and interact with cryptocurrencies. This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase our innovative solutions and contribute to the evolution of the NFT and crypto industry.
About Dapps.co
Dapps is a decentralized app store for Web3 apps for seamless adoption. Dapps is chain agnostic and facilitates users to discover any web3 application on a single platform, as it aims to eliminate the lack of interoperability in the ecosystem.
About NFTFN
NFTFN is a pioneering NFT Fintech startup focused on providing innovative financial products within the NFT space. With a mission to democratize access to the NFT ecosystem, NFTFN is at the forefront of revolutionizing the trading of NFT derivatives. Their Perpetual DEX, built on top of a diversified basket of blue-chip NFTs, offers users a seamless and secure platform to engage in derivatives trading within the vibrant NFT market.
About Plena Finance
Plena Finance is a cutting-edge platform dedicated to revolutionizing the crypto experience. As one of the pioneers in the industry, Plena Finance offers one of the first self-custodial wallets supporting Account Abstraction. With a focus on fast, secure, and user-friendly solutions, Plena Finance empowers individuals to have complete control over their digital assets.
