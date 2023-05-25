Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market Size to Grow at a CAGR Of 9.5% by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increased Internet Protocol (IP) address space and improved security solutions are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Internet of Things Node and Gateway industry for the forecast period of 2023-2032. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The Internet of Things (IoT) node and gateway market size was USD 425.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increased IP address space and improved security solutions is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Governments across the globe are investing in the R&D of IoT to increase productivity. Various countries are seeking advancements in areas such as smart traffic management systems, energy conservation through smart meters, and improved security systems with smart cameras. In addition, many governments are providing funding for new IoT research projects to develop smart cities in the future. China's government has implemented the ‘Made in China 2025’ program, which focuses on improving intelligent manufacturing capacity to enhance its global manufacturing and production. Beijing has allocated USD 800 million in investments for the IoT industry.

Request a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1920

However, the IoT gateway acts as an intermediary between edge devices and cloud services and is responsible for managing a significant volume of IoT devices and the data transmitted between them. In addition to performing protocol translation, the IoT gateway must ensure the confidentiality of data. As IoT communication uses both private and public networks, a secure network is necessary. Protocol translation makes it challenging for the IoT gateway to maintain data privacy, and even though encryption security keys can be utilized to secure the data, managing those keys remains a significant concern. This factor could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Key Highlights from the Report

The connectivity IC segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for better connection in edge devices and improvements in low-power connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) are driving revenue growth of the connectivity IC segment. The development of wireless technologies including Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), WiFi, Bluetooth, cellular, and low-power wireless is strongly reliant on connectivity ICs.

The consumer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Through IoT nodes and gateways, the temperature, lighting, security, and energy consumption of a smart home can all be controlled. IoT nodes and gateways can be used by wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers to track physical activities, check vital signs, and offer real-time health information.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to rising Internet use in both residential and business settings, a larger consumer base, greater disposable income, and enhanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Internet of Things Node and Gateway market include:

Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, TE Connectivity Ltd., NXP Semiconductor N.V, Advantech Co.Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Microchip Technology Inc, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1920

Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Internet of Things Node and Gateway market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT node and gateway market on the basis of hardware, end-use, and region:

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Memory Device

Processor

Connectivity IC

Logic Device

Sensor

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Consumer

Industrial

Regional Analysis of the Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-node-and-gateway-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Infection Control Market

Competitive analysis of the Infection Control market

Regional analysis of Global Infection Control market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Infection Control market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Infection Control production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Infection Control market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Infection Control market

Global Infection Control market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/catheter-stabilization-and-securement-device-market

Chlor Alkali Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chlor-alkali-market

Polyols Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyols-market

Methanol Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/methanol-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.