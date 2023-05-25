Shipbuilding Market Size 2023-2029 with CAGR of 5.5%, Top Countries Data, Segmentation, Future Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Shipbuilding Market It provides a detailed overview of the market's current status and trends, a comprehensive examination of major players in the competitive landscape, and a thorough exploration of segment markets by type, application, and region. "Shipbuilding Market" report [94 Pages] provides valuable insights to players in the global market by analyzing historical data and future prospects, including emerging trends and growth rate analysis.
What is the Shipbuilding market growth in 2023-2029 with TOP Major Players?
Major Players Covered in this Report:
• China Shipbuilding Group Corporation
• KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries)
• Daewoo Shipbuilding
• Fincantieri
• Samsung Heavy Industries
• Imabari Shipbuilding
• Japan Marine United
• COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY
• Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
• Oshima Shipbuilding
The global Shipbuilding market was valued at US$ 38670 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 56500 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
The process of Shipbuilding market segmentation involves categorizing based on type and application, and growth within these segments enables precise predictions and estimations for sales in terms of both volume and value for each type and application.
Shipbuilding Market Segmentation by Types:
• Bulkers
• Tankers
• Containers
• Other Ships
Shipbuilding Market Segmentation by Applications:
• Goods Transportation
• Passenger Transportation
• Others
Short Description About Shipbuilding Market:
Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history.
China is the largest Shipbuilding market with about 40% market share. South Korea is follower, accounting for about 35% market share.
The key players are China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Oshima Shipbuilding etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 66% market share.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Shipbuilding, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Shipbuilding.
The Shipbuilding market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Shipbuilding market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
The report will help the Shipbuilding manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of the Shipbuilding Market in these regions:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Turkey, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Core Chapters
Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by type, by application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.
Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Shipbuilding manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Shipbuilding by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.
Chapter 4: Consumption of Shipbuilding in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the key companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.
Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.
Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for single user license)
