Almond Milk Market Set to Expand at a CAGR of 14% by 2032, with a Projected Market Size of USD 26.02 Billion.

Growing health concerns and shifting consumer tastes towards vegan and lactose-free diets are the main factors driving the almond milk market revenue growth.

Almond milk is a wholesome and nutrient-dense choice for customers because it contains abundant vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global market for almond milk was valued at USD 8.0 billion. It is projected to reach USD 26.02 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily driven by increasing health concerns and a shift in consumer preferences towards vegan and lactose-free diets. Almond milk, known for its rich nutritional profile including vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium, is considered a wholesome and nutrient-dense option for consumers.

The rising demand for plant-based milk substitutes, such as almond milk, is a result of growing awareness about the environmental impact of dairy farming, including water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, in developed countries, the consumption of plant-based milk products has seen an upsurge due to higher disposable incomes and changing lifestyle preferences. For instance, research conducted by the Plant-Based Foods Association revealed a 20% increase in sales of plant-based milk substitutes in the United States in 2020.

Major Companies:

• Blue Diamond Growers

• The WhiteWave Foods Company

• Hain Celestial Group

• Califia Farms

• Pacific Foods

• Pureharvest

• Nutriops S.L.

• Sunopta Inc.

• The Bridge S.R.L.

• Provamel

The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Almond Milk market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

This report analyzes the Almond Milk market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Almond Milk market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Almond Milk market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

• Sweetened

• Unsweetened

• Flavored

Distribution Channel Outlook:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

