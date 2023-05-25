Critical Care Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $7 Billion By 2027

Critical Care Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Critical Care Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Critical Care Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers critical care equipment market analysis and every facet of the critical care equipment market research. As per TBRC’s critical care equipment market forecast, the critical care equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.18 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

An increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the critical care equipment market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major critical care equipment market leaders include AKAS Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Skanray Technologies Ltd., Smiths Medical Inc., Getinge AB.

Critical Care Equipment Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Patient Monitors, Ventilators, Infusion Pumps, Sleep Apina Devices, Other Products

2) By Monitoring Type: Hemodynamic Monitoring, Vital Signs Monitoring, Neurologic Monitoring, Brain Function Monitoring, Monitoring Types

3) By Patient Type: Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric, Neonates

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distribution, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

This type of care equipment also refers to medical equipment that is used to treat people who have life-threatening injuries or illnesses. It is typically performed in an intensive care unit for surgical complications, accident injuries, severe infections, and serious respiratory issues.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Critical Care Equipment Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

