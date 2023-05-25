Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers calcium channel blocker market analysis and every facet of the calcium channel blocker market research. As per TBRC’s calcium channel blocker market forecast, the calcium channel blocker market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.60 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest calcium channel blocker market share. Major players in the market include Pfizer Inc., GSK Plc., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Group, Covis Pharma BV, Mylan NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sofgen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Knoll Healthcare Private Limited.

Market Segments

1) By Drug Class: Dihydropyridine, Benzothizepine, Phenylalkylamine, Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Indications: Hypertension, Chest Pain, Arrhythmias

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Calcium channel blockers refer to a type of drug that prevents calcium from entering the muscle cells of the heart and blood vessels. Calcium channel blockers are used to treat a variety of disorders, including high blood pressure, angina, and irregular heartbeats.

