Europe Dairy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Europe Dairy Market To Be Driven By Health Concerns And The Health And Nutritional Benefits Of Dairy Products During The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Dairy Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, and regional markets among others.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-dairy-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): 164.73 billion USD
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 1.4%
Forecast Market Size (2028): 179.06 billion USD
As a result of their health and nutritional benefits, popular dairy products are in high demand. The European dairy business benefits from a growing population, easy access to dairy animals, and a favourable environment for dairy production.
Approximately 22% of worldwide milk output is produced in this sector. They’re a good source of calcium, protein, iodine, and a variety of vitamins. In the European Union, which has over 300 recognised types of cheese and dairy products, around 45 million metric tonnes of these goods are consumed annually.
Europe Dairy Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dairy and its products are an important element of a well-balanced daily diet. Vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, protein, potassium, and other minerals can be found in dairy products. They’re high in calcium, with cheese being particularly high in protein. They’re being used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, infant nutrition, and sports nutrition.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-dairy-market
On the basis of Product, the Europe dairy market is segmented into:
Fluid/UHT/Flavoured Milk
Cream
Butter
Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)
Skimmed Milk Powder
Whole Milk Powder
Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)
Lactose
Casein
Cheese
Yoghurt
Ice-cream
Probiotic Dairy Products
The major regional markets of the Europe dairy market are:
Germany
France
The United Kingdom
Russia
Europe Dairy Market Trends
Europe’s dairy industry is one of the most developed in the world, producing over a quarter of all milk produced worldwide. With growing GDP and improving living standards in Western Europe, the dairy sector will enjoy robust expansion in the next years.
Germany, on the other hand, was the only market in the area to rise in 2017, while the UK suffered a fall. Italy, in Southern Europe, too has a thriving dairy sector, thanks to the mild Mediterranean environment and rising living standards.
On the other hand, dairy output in eastern and south-eastern Europe is just sufficient for local consumption. Niche items such as “lactose-free” or “organic” milk are expensive in the area, thus the nations must import them from Northern and Western Europe.
Dairy production in Europe as a whole has been reduced as milk prices have fallen. The European Union’s milk quota will also function as a constraint on the growth of the European dairy market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Groupe Lactalis, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods amba, Unilever, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH., Sodiaal International SA., Savencia S.A., Müller Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
Family Offices Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/family-offices-market-share-size-trends-price-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-20?mod=search_headline
Gas Meter Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gas-meter-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-22?mod=search_headline
Busbar Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/busbar-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-22?mod=search_headline
Over The Top (OTT) Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/over-the-top-ott-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-29?mod=search_headline
Energy Drinks Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/energy-drinks-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-29?mod=search_headline
Lignin Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lignin-market-trends-price-share-size-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-03?mod=search_headline
Europe Oral Care Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-oral-care-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-03?mod=search_headline
Saudi Arabia LED Light Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/saudi-arabia-led-light-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-04?mod=search_headline
Middle East and Africa Dairy Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/middle-east-and-africa-dairy-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-04?mod=search_headline
Capsule Endoscopy Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/capsule-endoscopy-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-04?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
John Walker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other