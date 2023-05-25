Utility Billing Software Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Utility Billing Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the utility billing software market size is predicted to reach $7.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The growth in the global utility billing software global market is due to increasing cloud deployment and adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest utility billing software market share. Major players in the utility billing software market include SkyBill SIA, Banyon Data Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jendev, Cogsdale Corporation.

Utility Billing Software Market Segments
• By Type: Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service
• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based
• By End-User: Water, Power Distribution, Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Other End-Users
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Utility billing software refers to integrated platforms created for utility businesses to lower cost-to-serve while providing top-notch service. Utility billing software is used to help providers monitor the usage of the utilities they provide, such as water, gas, electricity, wastewater, and sanitation.

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Utility Billing Process Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Utilities Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

