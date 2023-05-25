Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Size to Witness Remarkable Growth | Reaching USD 5,477 Million By 2028

Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Value

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The estimated size of the global market, which was estimated to be worth $2,689 million in 2020, would increase to $5,477 million by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2028.

The rise in the usage of computer-aided manufacturing in packing equipment, the acceleration of industrialization, and the expansion of R&D spending in the computer-aided manufacturing industry are the key drivers of market growth worldwide. But it's anticipated that the availability of free and open-source computer assisted manufacturing will restrain market expansion.

The demand for automation and improved manufacturing efficiency drives the adoption of CAM systems, which enable seamless integration between design and manufacturing processes, reducing manual intervention and enhancing productivity. Advancements in software capabilities, such as simulation, optimization, and toolpath generation, enhance the functionality and performance of CAM systems, attracting manufacturers looking for cutting-edge solutions to stay competitive. The integration of CAM with other digital technologies like CAD, PLM, and IoT supports the implementation of Industry 4.0 initiatives, enabling smart factories, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making in manufacturing operations.

CAM systems offer advanced tools and algorithms to handle complex machining operations, multi-axis milling, 3D printing, and multi-tasking machines, addressing the growing complexity and precision requirements in various industries. CAM solutions optimize material usage, minimize production errors, and improve overall quality control, leading to cost reduction and enhanced product quality, attracting manufacturers seeking operational efficiency and high-quality output.

The adoption of cloud-based CAM software enables collaborative manufacturing, remote access, and scalability, facilitating global collaboration and reducing infrastructure costs. CAM systems are integrating with additive manufacturing technologies, enabling optimized toolpaths and support structures for 3D printing, expanding the capabilities and applications of CAM in additive manufacturing industries. CAM systems are incorporating AR/VR technologies to visualize and simulate manufacturing processes, aiding in design validation, training, and process optimization.

CAM solutions are incorporating sustainability features such as energy optimization, waste reduction, and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing. CAM systems are integrating with IoT devices and sensors to enable real-time machine monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimization, enabling manufacturers to maximize equipment utilization and minimize downtime.

Some of the key computer aided manufacturing industry players profiled in the report include Autodesk Inc., Mastercam, SolidCAM Ltd., EdgeCAM, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., MecSoft Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. This study includes computer aided manufacturing market trends, computer aided manufacturing market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

