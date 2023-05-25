Ambulatory Device Market Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Applications, Vendors and Forecasts by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The increased preference for outpatient care and the cost-effective nature of the therapy is driving the market demand.

Ambulatory Device Market Size – USD 5.07 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.6%, Market trends – Increased funding in healthcare facilities.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory devices are witnessing an increased demand owing to the growing preference for outpatient services and avoiding hospital stay and the cost related to it. The market devices have the ability to measure a patient’s blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, sleep activity, pulse rate, level of consciousness, pain, urine output, and respiration rate.

Ambulatory devices are also equipped with advanced technologies to provide additional benefits of portability, Bluetooth connectivity, installed tracking system, and portability. The devices are used by the older population or by people who are suffering from a neurological deficit or musculoskeletal impairments. Thus, the growing geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diseases are propelling the market demand.

Several medical treatments for chronic and acute ailments and illness and the ambulatory devices can help in preventive health care. The devices can be used any time at any given place and can help in performing minor surgical and medical procedures, such as dermatology and dental. The support from non-governmental organizations is encouraging market demand.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/292

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, the Masimo Rad-G pulse oximeter was clarified by the FDA. The pulse oximeter is a handheld device that combines respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) and Masimo’s signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry, which is used to spot-check or continually monitor.

An infusion pump is a medical device which delivers fluids, such as medications and nutrients, into a patient’s body in a limited amount. Infusion pumps are widespread usage in clinical settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and also in the home.

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-device-market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Ambulatory Device products is expected to drive the demand for Ambulatory Device, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

Biogen

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GSK plc.

Acorda Therapeutics

Others

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/292

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infusion Systems

Monitoring Devices

Records

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

ECG Monitoring

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

EEG Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/292

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Ambulatory Device-market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Ambulatory Device market?

How will each Ambulatory Device submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each Ambulatory Device submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading Ambulatory Device markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Ambulatory Device projects for these leading companies?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-and-supply-chain-industry-market

Video Doorbell Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-doorbell-market

Back And Neck Massager Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/back-and-neck-massager-market

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

Patent And Trademark Renewals Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patent-and-trademark-renewals-services-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.