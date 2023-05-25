Enterprise Data Management Market: Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% : Will Hit 162.58 Billion by 2028 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to manage business data more effectively and rising demand for solutions for smooth workflow are some key factors.

Enterprise Data Management Market Size – USD 78.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enterprise data management market size reached USD 78.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Enterprise data management (EDM) describes the procedures and tools that businesses use to efficiently gather, combine, manage, and disseminate data among multiple applications and systems. To assure data quality, consistency, security, and compliance, strategies and technologies must be put into place. The demand for organisations to manage massive amounts of data effectively and gain insightful knowledge from it has led to a considerable increase in the market for enterprise data management (EDM) in recent years.

The exponential rise in the amount of data produced by organisations is one of the major factors driving the EDM market's expansion. Businesses are producing enormous amounts of data due to the spread of digital technology from sources including social media, sensors, mobile devices, and customer interactions. For businesses to make wise decisions, increase operational effectiveness, and gain a competitive edge in the market, effective data management is essential.

The increasing significance of data governance and regulatory compliance is another element influencing the uptake of EDM solutions. To secure consumer information, governments and regulatory agencies are enforcing strict data protection and privacy laws. To achieve compliance with these laws, prevent potential penalties and reputational harm, businesses are investing more in EDM solutions.

The latest research report is cited as the first document to provide an update on the Enterprise Data Management markets hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses a significant threat to the future growth of the Enterprise Data Management industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business environment brought about by the outbreak, and highlights the significant impact on the market severely disrupted by the pandemic. This report therefore describes the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era. It aims to help companies in this sector overcome the massive impact of the pandemic and formulate new growth strategies to prepare for the intensification of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of enterprise data management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises generate and store vast volumes of data regularly.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premise based enterprise data management solution by end-users to store data on the local server for better security.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Enterprise Data Management market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Enterprise Data Management market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera, Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MuleSoft, LLC, Zaloni, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EnterWorks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, and MapR Technologies, Inc.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Enterprise Data Management market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global enterprise data management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Enterprise Data Management Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Enterprise Data Management market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Enterprise Data Management market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Enterprise Data Management market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise Data Management market and its key segments?

