INOI Will Showcase Latest Line-up at Coming GITEX Africa 2023, Unveiling Innovative and Budget-Friendly Mobile Devices
INOI brand will join GITEX Africa 2023 to showcase its latest lineup of innovative and budget-friendly mobile devices, expanding presence in the global market.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INOI, a new global mobile electronics brand, is happy to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023, the most prominent technology and startup event in Africa, where it will unveil its latest line-up of smartphones, tablets and feature phones. The event will take place in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31st to June 2nd.
INOI's Marketing Director, Ilias Iliadis, stated, "We are excited to be a part of GITEX Africa and to introduce our latest line-up of devices to customers. Our commitment to providing devices that are simple, functional, and affordable has already earned us millions of active users. We are confident that our latest devices will appeal to an even wider range of customers."
The latest smartphone line-up to be presented at the event includes four 2023 models: the A63, A73s, A83, and Note 13s. The A63 is an octa-core smartphone that comes with a fingerprint sensor, ensuring convenience and security for users. The A73s is a stylish device with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, making it perfect for on-the-go use. INOI A83 is perfect camera phone with 48MP main camera resolution and 13 MP selfie camera for stunning shots, backed up with a powerful processor with 6GB RAM. The Note 13s is a extra large-screen smartphone designed for ultimate productivity, featuring an octa-core processor and powered by Android 13.
INOI will also showcase its inoiPad and inoiPad Pro tablets, both with a 10.1" screen size and powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, ideal for streaming and multitasking. The inoiPad Pro boasts a bright screen with Full HD resolution, providing an immersive entertainment experience.
INOI’s Global Sales Director, Alex Kazak, commented, “INOI is committed to expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa markets, with a global sales and marketing headquarters in Dubai that provides better support to customers in these regions. This move underlines the company's dedication to its customers and its commitment to growing its brand in the region.”
Overall, INOI's participation in GITEX Africa 2023 is a clear demonstration of the brand's continued growth and development, as well as its commitment to providing innovative and affordable mobile devices to customers worldwide.
Ilias Iliadis
INOI Global Mobile Phones LLC
+971 4 354 0005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram