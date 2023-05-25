Moving from New Yorl to California

From Brooklyn to LA and Back: California New York Express Celebrates 25 Years of Stellar Service

It's been an incredible journey and we look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the best possible service as they make their move from the Big Apple to sunny SoCal or vice versa.” — Ron

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California New York Express Celebrates 25 Years of Long-Distance Moves to/from New York City

This year marks a major milestone for California New York Express (CNYX): 25 years of providing long distance moving services between Los Angeles and New York City. Founded in 1996, CNYX has become one of the most trusted names in cross country moving in New York, with five locations across the United States, including a flagship location in Brooklyn.

"We are so proud to be celebrating 25 years of successful operations," said Founder and CEO. "It's been an incredible journey and we look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the best possible service as they make their move from the Big Apple to sunny SoCal or vice versa."

At CNYX, customers can expect personalized service every step of the way. From helping you choose the right size storage container for your move, to ensuring your valuables are securely packed and delivered on time, no detail is overlooked. Our team of experienced movers provide excellent customer service and expertise every time, meaning you can rest assured your belongings will arrive at your destination safely and on schedule.

For those moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, CNYX offers special discounts and promotions exclusive to the Brooklyn branch. Whether you're crossing states for a fresh start, a new job opportunity, or simply for a change of scenery, California New York Express is here to help. Our team looks forward to making your move stress free and completing it with efficiency and precision. For more information about our services, please visit our website.

About California New York Express

California New York Express is a full service long-distance moving company with locations across the United States. With over two decades of experience in the industry, CNYX stands out from other companies by offering top-notch customer service and expertly trained movers who know that each customer’s needs are unique, helping them with cross country moving from/to New York. The company also provides secure storage solutions and timely delivery of all items. For more information, visit https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch/