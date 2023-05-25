Membranes Market to Hits US$ 10.81 Billion by 2027 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to treat highly contaminated water and rising issue of water shortage in developing countries is driving the global membranes market.

Membranes Market Size – USD 5.59 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trend – Increasing research and development activities in nanotechnology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membranes market is likely to reach value of USD 10.81 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The water treatment, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and energy industries all rely heavily on the membranes market, which is a fast expanding industry. Membranes are slender, partially permeable barriers that selectively permit some molecules to pass while obstructing others. The manufacture of clean water, the eradication of contaminants, and the separation of valuable components are made possible by their use in filtration, separation, and purification processes. The demand for clean and safe products has increased along with technological improvements, which has led to a major increase in the membranes industry in recent years.

Growing urbanisation and a growing worldwide population are two major factors driving the membranes market. The need for efficient waste management systems and access to clean water increases as metropolitan areas grow. Water treatment using membrane technology is an effective way to get rid of impurities like bacteria, viruses, and chemicals. The adoption of membranes for wastewater treatment and recycling is also fueled by the growing emphasis on sustainable practises and environmental legislation.

The growing need for high-quality pharmaceutical products is another major factor driving the membranes industry. Pharmaceutical companies frequently employ membrane-based separation techniques for activities including purification, concentration, and sterilisation. The manufacturing of pure and safe medications is ensured by membrane filtration, which guarantees the removal of contaminants and bacteria. The global pharmaceutical sector is expanding, and this is likely to dramatically increase demand for membranes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In October 2019, DuPont revealed that it had inked a contract to buy BASF, a major German chemical company,'s ultrafiltration membrane division. Reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and ion exchange resins are included in DuPont's portfolio of separation technologies and water purification products.

In 2019, the reverse osmosis market category had the highest market share at 39.3%. The use of reverse osmosis in water and wastewater treatment has expanded due to its high efficiency (up to 99.5%) in separating tiny particles, including bacteria and monovalent ions like chloride and sodium ions.

During the projection period, the polymeric segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5%. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a result of the development of sophisticated polymeric membranes with increased efficiency and excellent performance. The requirement for filtration process optimisation is growing.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major companies in the global market report include Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Membranes market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Membranes market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Membranes market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global membranes market in terms of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

UF

NF

RO

MF

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Membranes Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Membranes-market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Membranes market?

How will each Membranes submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2027?

How will the market shares for each Membranes submarket develop from 2020 to 2027?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2027?

Will leading Membranes markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2027 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2027?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Membranes projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2027? What are the implications of Membranes projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Membranes market?

Where is the Membranes-market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

